MANKATO — A familiar local nonprofit made it onto the regional leaderboard for most funds raised on Give to the Max Day.
The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, or BENCHS, had the eighth most donations on the day among nonprofits in Give MN’s southeastern Minnesota region. The region includes Rochester and Winona along with the Mankato area.
For BENCHS, which emphasizes Give to the Max Day every year, donations on the day and others still rolling in are pushing the nonprofit closer to its $50,000 fundraising goal.
Donations received on the actual Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19 were eligible for bonuses, although donors can contribute to nonprofits anytime before or after as well.
BENCHS Executive Director Andrew Burk said the organization’s official fundraising total was at $47,670 as of Wednesday morning, and he was confident remaining donations would push it over the top.
“We couldn’t do this without the love and support of the community,” he said. “With everything that’s happened this year, we were talking about the $50,000 goal and hoping we could get it — and we’re just flabbergasted we’ll be able to.”
It’s been an especially challenging year for nonprofits. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many to cancel or scale down traditional fundraisers.
BENCHS usually has a wine-tasting fundraiser with a silent auction. The silent auction was switched to online, but the wine tasting had to be canceled.
Other public events like pups on the patio and tails and treats also had to be canceled, while a 5K was switched to virtual. All of the changes made for a more difficult year to raise funds.
Burk expressed gratitude for Give MN’s annual Give to the Max fundraising drive, saying it’s been “paramount in our success” every year. BENCHS plans to use the funding to upgrade its pet kitchen, where medications, cat food and dog food are stored.
Last year BENCHS used donations to upgrade its surgical suite, and both projects are part of plans to update the building to accommodate the greater number of animals coming through. Much has changed on that front in the last 12 years BENCHS has been in the building on North River Drive in Mankato.
“Our volume has grown as a shelter, having an average of 1,200 to 1,300 animals per year,” Burk said. “Back then, we were running 500 to 600.”
Having tangible projects in mind when doing donor outreach helps, he said. Donors can then come in and see what their dollars went toward and how it’s benefiting the animals.
Donations for general operations, of course, are also needed at nonprofits and BENCHS happily accepts them. Those funds help cover regular bills.
“Every time I talk to people I can’t say thank you enough,” Burk said. “That’s the biggest message I’ve had, that we could not do this without the support of the Mankato and Greater Mankato community.”
Give MN Executive Director Jake Blumberg said before Give to the Max Day that the organization already had raised more funds for nonprofits in the first nine months of this year than in any previous year. The organization has since reported a new record sum for donations on Give to the Max Day.
About 6,100 nonprofits across the state raised $30.4 million during the online fundraiser, up from $21.6 million the year before.
“If there’s one bright spot in 2020, it would be how people have stepped up and generously donated in record amounts every time we’ve asked,” Blumberg said in a release. “We saw that trend continue through Give to the Max Day, which will provide a boost to nonprofits and schools who are meeting tremendous need in communities across Minnesota.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.