Chelsea Morning hadn’t thought about working in health care before fall 2021.
The Mankato woman worked in the hospitality industry at the time as a manager at Nolabelle Kitchen and Bar. She liked serving customers, but an unexpected opportunity soon came her way.
Fast forward about 12 months, and she’s one of Minnesota’s first medical assistant graduates from a new apprenticeship program at safety-net clinics.
“I went from giving one kind of shot to another,” she said with a laugh. “But it’s still a form of customer care letting people know you’re glad you’re here and we’ll take care of you.”
The career change started shortly after the Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers announced its apprenticeship program. The idea was to offer on-the-job training to become medical or dental assistants at the state’s Federally Qualified Health Centers, or FQHCs.
Open Door CEO Rhonda Eastlund was excited about the program after being familiar with similar apprenticeships at clinics in Washington state and Chicago. New to Mankato in 2021, Eastlund was a customer at Nolabelle when she met Morning.
The two got to talking about shared struggles in the health care and hospitality industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Morning recalls Eastlund mentioning a position at the clinic, which Morning figured was probably in marketing.
She was surprised to learn that Eastlund had her in mind for the medical assistant apprenticeship. Morning talked it over with her aunts, one a retired dentist and one a retired family practice physician with experience at a FQHC, both of whom encouraged her to give it a shot.
The program model suited her as a hands-on, visual learner. She liked how it was a full-time position with pay and full benefits, thinking the more traditional classroom route wouldn’t have suited her as a learner or working mom.
“I’ve been out of college for a long time, so the thought of going back to traditional school doesn’t really excite me, whereas this I was learning as I was working,” she said.
The apprenticeships aren’t so much competing against community college programs, Eastlund said, but rather offering another avenue into the industry to people unlikely to go back to school. Morning was the right first graduate.
“It’s one of those hidden benefits of this,” Eastlund said. “Maybe they never saw themselves as being in the medical profession. This is giving them the opportunity to explore that and see if they like it.”
Open Door, which serves a diverse base of underinsured and uninsured patients, aligned well with Morning’s passions. Patients deserve affordable health care, she said.
During her time at Open Door, she started facilitating the clinic’s food pantry, which accepts donations. When a clinical team identifies a patient with food insecurity, they can go right to the pantry before leaving.
“She brings a different perspective because she has gone a different path,” Eastlund said. “She’s super passionate about our patients who are underserved.”
In taking a different path, Morning shows how there’s more than one way to get your foot in the door at a clinic. Some of the skills needed to work in hospitality, she said, translate into her new role.
“Anyone that comes from that industry can handle quite a bit of stress elsewhere,” she said. “People in the hospitality industry are great at reading the room.”
She expressed gratitude toward her mentors at Open Door for their guidance during her apprenticeship. Since graduating from the program Dec. 16, she continues to work at the health center.
Other apprentices will soon be following in her footsteps. The next cohort begins in January with at least three dental assistant apprentices coming to Open Door.
With dental staff nearing retirement, the apprentices are coming at a needed time. And their arrivals will make a difference for patients, Eastlund said.
Another three to four dental assistants would increase patient capacity from nine to about 15 per day.
“It’s a big difference,” she said of the program’s impact. “It’s such a game changer for us.”
