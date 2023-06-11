The county park near Redwood Falls, on the banks of the Minnesota River, is a scenic place to camp. The river is much narrower than here in Mankato, the water clearer and the banks marked by charming granite outcroppings.
Many of the campsites, tucked down in the valley along the river, are rustic with no power or hookups. Cell service is nonexistent the second you drive down the valley.
A young girl walked down the gravel road toward the group camp we were at, staring intently at her phone. “Do you get service here?” I asked her.
“No,” she said, clearly unhappy about it. “I have to walk way up the highway over the bridge to get any.”
We rely on our phones more than we realize, for GPS maps, texts, Google searches and more.
When you have no cell service for the whole Memorial weekend, you soon realize how nice it is to not feel compelled to look at your phone constantly to make sure you didn’t miss anything.
Without the instant communications we’ve become accustomed to, the dozen family members we were camping with all seemed a little more relaxed.
While our group site was decidedly rustic, other sites in the area featured glamping options, including tepees with modern amenities. Glamping, or “glamorous camping,” covers a variety of lodging — canvas-walled tents with wood floors, yurts, safari lodge tents, domes and more.
While it’s taken off the past couple of decades and only got named glamping in the early 2000s, it’s anything but new.
In the 1500s big canvas tents set atop wood platforms and filled with full-size beds, writing desks, wood stoves and other lavish items were being used. Of course it helped to be a wealthy explorer or adventurer who could hire a large crew of men to set up the luxurious quarters and make the evening meal.
I read a book about an early British explorer of the Minnesota River who didn’t get to the upper stretches until very late in fall. He got paddled upstream all day while he observed and wrote notes, then his men would haul canoe loads of furnishings to the riverbank and set up his cozy tent camp for the night.
While he slept snug in his warm tent, his men tipped their big canoes over and crawled underneath to get out of the sleet and try to get some sleep.
The explorer had the gall to write about how he thought his men were getting too soft and complaining too much about their conditions on the long exploration.
The other thing we’ve seen more of in recent years is new campers made to look like old classic models, but with better amenities. And small, light camping is big as people want to enjoy camping that doesn’t include tenting or driving or pulling a large camper.
There are teardrop trailers that can be easily pulled behind a car that give you a mini outdoor kitchen that opens in the back and just enough room to crawl in and sleep on a nice mattress. Minivans with screens that pop up from the roof give people enough room to stand upright in the back when they stop to camp for the night.
No matter how they’re doing it, it’s nice to see more people, especially young families, camping. What’s better than getting your kids outside to get muddy along a riverbank, take some hikes and sit around the fire at night?
Best of all, try to camp in a valley where there’s no cellphone service. It might drive your kids nuts (and maybe even you), but you’ll all remember the experiences you had better without having to look at a phone.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
