NORTH MANKATO — As Glen Taylor talked to a group of employees celebrating Carlson Craft’s 75th anniversary Wednesday, he was at times emotional as he looked back at his life of building a massive private business empire and looking ahead to when he will no longer be leading the company.
Taylor, 82, who is chairman and comes to work every day, said he knows the company’s 8,000 employees including 4,000 in North Mankato, wonder what their future will be when he no longer heads the company.
Taylor said the company will not be sold off when he’s gone, but instead the Taylor Foundation will operate the company.
“It will be a 100-year foundation. Employees will select the leaders.”
Under the law, a foundation that operates a company must return 5% of annual profits to charitable endeavors, he said.
“So 5% will go back into the community, for education, the environment, helping the disadvantaged, the United Way, things like that,” Taylor said.
As a privately held company, the financials of Taylor Corp. are not public.
Forbes puts annual revenues for Taylor Corp. at $2.5 billion but other analysts estimate revenues as high as $3.7 billion a year.
Taylor’s business success has made him one of the richest people in Minnesota. Forbes estimates his wealth at $2.8 billion. Taylor also has majority ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, owns the Star Tribune and has extensive agribusiness holdings.
The second of seven children, Taylor grew up on a dairy farm near Comfrey. The day after he graduated from high school in 1959, Taylor came to Mankato, getting a job at Bill Carlson’s small print shop.
In 1962, after graduating college, Taylor became a full-time employee and in 1975 he purchased the business from Carlson.
Since then a wide variety of new divisions were created under the Taylor Corp. umbrella and the company made several acquisitions of other companies.
It has holdings across the U.S., in Canada and Mexico and other countries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.