Four hurt in St. Peter crash
ST. PETER — Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in St. Peter Sunday afternoon.
Two Glencoe residents and two from Nicollet were taken to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter with non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the 3 p.m. crash near the intersection with Highway 22, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Kelly Ann Mackedanz Otto, 39, and Elyse Katherine Otto, 8, both of Glencoe, were southbound on Highway 169 in a 2009 Subaru Tribeca when it and a northbound 2007 GMC Acadia collided while the Acadia was attempting to turn left on Dodd Road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The GMC was driven by Arnold William Flowers, 81, of Nicollet. Terry Arnold Flowers, 56, of Nicollet was a passenger in the GMC.
All four people were wearing seat belts, and airbags deployed on the Subaru.
