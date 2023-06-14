MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering tours of the Glenwood Cemetery from Thursday at 4 p.m. to Friday, June 30 at midnight.
The tour can be taken virtually on your smartphone through photos and audio available through the BECHS website with the purchase of a ticket. People can choose to take the tour from the comfort of their homes or choose to walk through the cemetery themselves with the visual and audio elements for an in-person experience.
This tour will feature 15 local families including George Brett, the Bierbauer Brothers, Oscar Schmidt and Morton Wilkinson.
The visual and audio components provided will include photos and stories of the cemetery and some of its residents. Staff will be at the cemetery for assistance on Friday from 5 to 7 pm.
Tour tickets are $10 per family/email. Tickets can be purchased here: https://blueearthcountyhistory.com/event/historic-glenwood-cemetery-audio-visual-tour/ For more information, contact BECHS at 507-345-5566 or visithttp://www.blueearthcountyhistory.com/
