“Worst early season blizzard in history," a writer to The Free Press once recalled.
Was that person recalling the Halloween Blizzard of 1991, as many others did on the 30th anniversary of the storm? No, that was written about the Armistice Day Blizzard 81 years ago Nov. 11.
So which was worse? It depends on what your criteria are for blizzards. Mankato received at the most 15 inches of snow in 1940 and over 20 inches in 1991. Winds may have been stronger in 1940, measured at 62 mph at the Mankato airport, then located near the present-day campus. When the storm passed, there were packed drifts, ice, and very cold temperatures. Sadly, more people died in the area in 1940, and there was more damage to livestock.
Lack of weather forecasting methods was a factor in the 1940 blizzard. Forecasting was described as an educated guess. There were no satellite images available. All forecasting for Minnesota, and most of the Midwest, came from Chicago. Although forecasts were issued four times a day between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., the information was not available to many Minnesotans who needed it to plan their day. Weather information was limited for rural communities.
On Nov. 11, 1940, the day began with very mild weather. Temperatures were above average that morning. People heading off for work or to go hunting left their homes wearing light jackets. Most were not carrying winter emergency supplies in their cars.
Fortunately, most schools were closed for Armistice Day, as were government offices. However, that meant more were hunting or on the roads when the blizzard struck. The storm is remembered for how rapidly it intensified, stranding people at their work sites, travelers on the roads, livestock in open pasture, pulling down electric and telephone wires, and accumulating in packed drifts that ordinary road plows could not handle.
When the storm was past, the work of clearing began. A few incidents recorded in the local papers were of office workers staying in their offices, large plate glass windows blowing in, city streets cluttered with abandoned cars.
Greenhouse owners tried to keep furnaces going in their businesses. The smokestack at Hilltop Florist blew down. Shoveling snow off the glass roofs was a challenge.
Art Crane was snowed in at the airport, surviving on candy bars and pop he got from the vending machines. Five men were snowed in at Carney Rockwood Company, several miles north of town with only the lunches of a couple of the workers to share between them. Phone service continued in town, using an emergency diesel plant. There were no buses either in town or traveling out of town. Trains were running, although late.
Resuming a normal life in the rural areas was more difficult. With power lines down, it was helpful that many farms still used wood or oil for heat and cooking. However, many lacked water, as their pumps depended on electricity. Farmers pushed through drifts, hunting for cattle that had wandered away. Often so cold they could not walk, the animals needed to be dragged into warmer buildings.
A turkey farm near Lake Crystal lost several hundred turkeys. One near Madison Lake estimated 400 to 500 had died. They were only little white lumps all over the field, it was reported. So many turkeys froze across southern Minnesota that farmers suggested a later Thanksgiving. The FDA refused to allow them to sell the frozen turkeys, although it was said many found their way to the black market.
Small-town hotels were packed, and many stranded travelers found shelter in private homes.
Bert Hansen, who farmed just north of Vernon Center, shared some of his recollection in later years in an article in The Land Magazine. About 100 people were stranded in Vernon Center, he remembered, most of them with no winter clothing. Four men tried to keep going, making it only an additional half mile out of town, stranded at the Hansen farm for 96 hours without any electricity. Three days later, the plow finally came from the south on Highway 169. A mile farther it met the plow coming from the north, both of them stalled by a huge drift. More powerful equipment had to be called out to open the road.
Finally getting into town to buy some bread for his guests, Hansen found the shelves quite empty. However a bread delivery truck that had been stuck in town gave him bread, assuring him it would taste fresh as it was frozen.
Improved weather forecasting, less livestock being raised in open fields, buried electric and phone lines, and better equipment for opening roads made the 1981 blizzard a little safer, although it was called “the greatest storm in Mankato history.” Was it?
Historians had given that title to the blizzard of Feb. 12-15, 1866, which lasted three days. Buildings were buried in snow drifts that were as high as 20 feet.
