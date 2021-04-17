MANKATO — Seventy years ago this month, after a cold spring where 88 inches of snow had accumulated, including a late March wet snowfall, conditions were ripe for spring flooding.
As the Minnesota River started to flow in April, many kept an eye on its rising waters. On April 6, 1951, the river levels rose to 18.5 feet, overflowing the riverbanks.
Groups of volunteers gathered to help fill sandbags and build a dike. Explosives were used to help break up ice dams in the river. Further up river, towns were already flooding, and this water was coming to Mankato.
Many families got calls in the middle of the night — between April 6-7 that year — to evacuate their homes. Many went to stay with other family members who lived on higher ground. Others were sent to the gymnasium at Mankato State Teacher’s College.
Most who fled their homes only had the clothes they were wearing and whatever small items they could grab. In total, an estimated 7,000 people were displaced from their homes. Some for just a few days, some for more than a month.
Over the next day, the water levels rose another 4 feet. Many streets in lower North Mankato were flooded as well as the Sibley Park neighborhood. The parking lot for the new Mankato High School was flooded to the doors. The river would continue to rise until April 10, when the river crested at 26.2 feet.
There was an estimated $3 million worth of damage done to home and businesses and an additional $1 million in damage to farmlands. People were encouraged to boil their water as the water levels receded and for a while after that. They also were told to make sure their typhoid fever shots were up to date.
It wasn’t until after April 27 that the river levels dropped to less than 18 feet. It would still take several more weeks and months to get the community back into their homes and to repair the damages done by this flood.
An earthen dike was built along the North Mankato side of the river to help prevent this level of flooding from happening again. This was added to after the 1965 flood. Flood control discussion started after this flood, but there would be several more before the flood walls were constructed.
For more information about historical topics, visit the website: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
