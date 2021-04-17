An amphibious vehicle heads westward along flooded Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato in 1951. On April 6 of that year, the Minnesota River's water levels rose to 18.5 feet and flowed over its riverbanks. Buildings pictured are Marigold Dairy, 216 to 220 Belgrade Ave., along the left side of the photo, and Mission Covenant Church, 215 Belgrade Ave., at the far right. Texaco and Pure service stations can be seen in the distance, closer to the river.