NICOLLET — When Nicollet was a relatively young village, its location was integral to the prosperity of the community’s merchants and the farmers with land in the surrounding area.
The St. Peter Herald featured a look at the community in its Jan. 1, 1892, issue. Quotations in this column are from the Herald.
The newspaper story began with an overview of Nicollet:
“It has a population of three or four hundred souls, and is growing slowly but surely, although temporarily stopped in its advancement by the recent burning of the large Swan Lake Mill which was located there for several years. The population of Nicollet is varied but composed largely of sturdy, steady Germans. The remaining portion of the population is Scandinavian, with the exception of a few American families.”
The town in southeastern Nicollet County was keeping up “a good market for wheat, pork and other staples, and therefore few farmers visit any other point, except, perhaps to go to some mill for grist.
“All of the businessmen … appear to be cheerful and contented.”
Despite the absence of a mill in the village, hundreds of thousands of bushels of wheat were being stored in the community’s three elevators and the Chicago & Northwestern Railway provided convenient transportation services.
Nicollet’s doctor and some of the merchants commented about Minnesota’s participation in the upcoming 1893 World’s Fair at Chicago.
Dr. James Wicke, who’d arrived in Nicollet in 1887, told the reporter Minnesota should “make a good showing at the World’s Fair.”
Surprisingly, the article included little information about the village physician except that he was kept busy “in times of prevailing sickness.”
Wicke died in 1895.
D.T. Johnson, a prosperous merchant who sold boots and shoes, told The Herald he was also hoping Nicollet County would raise its share of funds for a Minnesota exhibit at the upcoming Chicago World’s Fair.
Other Nicollet merchants and businesses in operation in 1892 included:
A.F. Rabe
Businessman A.F. Rabe, who opened his store in 1875, was considered one of the oldest and most prominent of the town’s merchants. His general merchandise business — one of the largest stores in the county — celebrated its best year of business in 1891.
After he sold his store building toward the end of 1892, Rabe moved to Mankato.
He died in 1921 and is buried in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.
Empire Lumber
The Empire Lumber Company was leased to Charles Stucke in 1890. In the article, he reported “sales far better than last or preceding years.”
Census records list Stucke as a Nicollet County resident during various years between 1885 and 1895; however, he moved several times during his life. When he died in 1925, he was buried in the Brown Cemetery in Henderson.
Heidemann harness shop
Otto Herman Carl Heidemann bought Nicollet’s harness shop from William Fiene in 1883. At the time, the business was the only harness shop in town.
Heidemann did so well with the shop that soon after its purchase, he expanded his stock by 300 percent. By 1888, he was able to build a new shop.
Still listed as a harness maker in the 1940 census, he eventually turned the business over to the direction of his son, Robert.
Heidemann died in 1944. He is buried in Nicollet’s Trinity Cemetery.
The harness shop closed in 1968.
General stores
Nicollet’s postmaster, John M. Olson, also was businessman. He opened the town’s first general store in 1873.
“His large and varied stock of dry goods, groceries, crockery, etc. is one of the best in the country, and in consequence his trade is very large.” He was described as being “one of the most pleasant of men to meet, and one of the most level headed men in the county.”
After Olson’s death in 1894, the store was operated by his wife and a son.
Frank Heidel opened his grocery store in 1882. About seven years later, he added a general store.
Heidel was described as “a broad gauge, liberal man who always takes an interest in public affairs.”
His business was considered “one of the nicest stores in the village.”
Heidel moved to Fairmont, where he died in 1904.
Liquor sales
J.H. Dorn had a license to operate the Nicollet Sample Room from 1888 to 1896.
The mayor of the community in 1891, Dorn was described as having “a large acquaintance” who was popular with those who knew him.
Dorn was the prosperous “proprietor of one of the wine and liquor houses in the village.”
August M. Mueller was a newcomer to town when he was interviewed, but he was doing well selling wines and liquors at the saloon he’d opened in 1890. The saloon was in operation until 1893 or 1894.
Blacksmith/wagon shops
Peter Chilgren was a blacksmith who opened his shop during the early 1870s.
The article described his blacksmith and wagon shop as being the “chief industry of the village.” He died in 1901 and is buried in Hebron Cemetery.
Chilgren’s former partner, blacksmith Charles F. Oberg, also was doing well in 1892.
Oberg was “an expert iron worker” who made “a specialty of repairing and horse shoeing” and his shop was a prosperous one.
Eventually, Oberg moved to St. Peter, where he was a partner in a blacksmith shop until 1918.
He died in St. Peter in 1925 and was buried in Greenhill Cemetery.
Ag implements
Windmills were among the agricultural implements Christian Jenson carried at his business.
Jenson was “one of the pioneer merchants of Nicollet, as well as one of its most honored citizens. His mammoth stock of stoves, hardware and agricultural implements is as complete as any in the valley and by reason of courteous treatment and low prices, he has a wonderful trade.”
Jenson died in 1905 and was buried in Nicollet’s Lakeview Cemetery.
Herman Stege was ”an obliging fellow” who arrived in Nicollet County in 1879. He operated a hardware store that carried stoves and tinware and he sold agricultural implements.
He died in Nicollet in 1920 and is buried in Freiden’s Cemetery.
Hotels
Samuel Girvin, who constructed the Nicollet House in 1888, was referred to as “the gentlemanly landlord who presides over the interests of the hotel de Nicollet.”
The article described his “little hotel” as being “one of the best in the state of Minnesota.”
Girvin said that “business has picked up gradually and that the year of ’91 was a lulu.”
Historical records list two versions of another hotel owner’s name: Joachim Schmidt and Joseph Schmidt.
Schmidt must have been quite a fellow, judging by the way he was described in the article.
“No account of Nicollet would be complete without mention of the name of Jo Schmidt the jolly landlord of the Minnesota House. Jo is one of the boys who takes life as it comes and takes good care of his guests.”
Schmidt was known to have been associated with the hotel from 1889 through 1899.
(Various sources, including the book “The History of Nicollet 1856–2006” provided biographical information.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.