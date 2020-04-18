“Do you love your wife? If you do, you will buy her a Rue Washer.” So read a 1905 advertisement for a home appliance produced in the early 20th century in Amboy.
Edward K. Rue was the inventor of the galvanized iron washing machines. He'd become familiar with the hardware business when he lived in northern Iowa, and by 1897 he owned a store in Amboy.
His brother and brother-in-law were partners in Rue-Peterson-Rue. Their business sold hardware, furniture and farm implements.
Rue had a creative mind. In 1904, he received a patent on a windmill that was purported to be stronger and more durable than most and that would run at a uniform speed. By 1921, he had five patents, including one for his washing machine.
Customers had complained about washing machines they'd purchased. These complaints mostly were about wooden tubs that fell apart when the weather was very dry.
Rue’s galvanized machine featured a thin layer of zinc that prevented warping, rust and leaks. A Rue machine weighed just 50 pounds while wooden machines with full tubs of water could weigh 70 to 90 pounds.
His machine had no pegs, slats or ridges to tear clothing, so one could wash everything from lace curtains to heavy quilts without fear of ruining them.
There was no need to rub fabrics; compressed air forced the water and suds through the clothes.
The machines sold for $8.
A group of businessmen bought stock in the endeavor in 1905 and moved operations to Mapleton. The business was on the lower floor of the Quinn building at Main and First streets. Ten male employees made 100 to 120 machines per week.
Farwell, Ozman and Kirk — wholesalers in St. Paul — ordered the machines by the train car load.
Traveling salesmen took orders across the Upper Midwest.
A limited number of toy washers, totally functional, were produced for salesmen to use to demonstrate how the machine worked. Hardware dealers often wanted toy machines for their daughters.
The Rue machine was exhibited at state fairs in Minnesota and Iowa.
Businessmen in Mapleton hoped advertising efforts would bring more people to the town.
In 1911, Rue purchased the plant and moved it back to Amboy. His business on Amboy's Main Street also manufactured hog troughs, watering tanks, windmills and cupolas. In addition, he installed windmills, cupolas and lightning rods.
By 1918, the company was producing electric washing machines made from copper and gas-operated machines along with those that operated manually.
Alfred Nelson became Rue's business partner in 1919. The Rue Nelson Washing Machine Company moved to Minneapolis in 1920 after citing difficulty in getting needed materials to Amboy.
A patent granted in 1925 showed some improvements on the machine's design, including the addition of a wringer.
The company went out of business during The Great Depression.
For information on more historical topics, visit the website: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.