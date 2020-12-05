The Free Press
Monday is the 79th anniversary of the day the United States plunged into World War II after a surprise air attack that killed 2,390 at a Naval port in Hawaii.
Several sailors from the area were among Navy personnel stationed at Pearl Harbor when Japanese planes bombed the U.S. military base.
• Radioman 2nd Class Quentin J. Gifford, of Mankato, died aboard the USS Oklahoma Dec. 7, 1941, in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
For 74 years the Mankato radioman was listed as missing in action. In May 2018, his remains, identified through DNA tests, arrived in Minnesota for burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
• Le Sueur native Seaman 1st Class Fred Krause’s remains are thought to be among those entombed in the USS Arizona.
• Among those who died that day was a 22-year-old Navy gunners mate from Nicollet, Jesse Bennett Jensen.
Jensen was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked. He is buried in the Sailors Section of Nepali Cemetery in Honolulu.
Another Nicollet native, Edward Wentzlaff, escaped the machine-gun fire and the horrendous bombing and fires by jumping from a sinking ship into the ocean. He was among the 335 who survived, out of a crew of 1,512, when the USS Arizona was attacked.
Wentzlaff was probably the last Minnesota survivor of the USS Arizona when in September 2013 at age 95, he died at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud. His ashes were brought to Pearl Harbor and interred inside the sunken ship.
• Two area survivors were interviewed by The Free Press on the 60th anniversary of the event. In 2001, Frank “Mickey” Phelps and Vic Paradis were among the remaining 17 members of the southern Minnesota chapter of the National Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.
Phelps died in February 2006 at his home in North Mankato. He was a 1937 graduate of Mankato High School.
Paradis, of North Mankato, was 100 when he died in February 2019.
On the date that FDR said will live in infamy, Paradis was stationed at the submarine base at Pearl Harbor. He was standing along a flagpole, waiting for a color guard to perform the daily 8 a.m. flag-raising ceremony when a fire alarm sounded.
He watched fire trucks bolt from a nearby garage. In the bay, about a mile away, he saw ships exploding. Paradis went for cover, and about 30 minutes later, he watched as the wounded were brought to his area.
Paradis was “just kinda numb” throughout the horrible situation, he said in a 2014 interview.
Charles T. Sehe, 97, who lives in Mankato, was aboard the Nevada when the attack came and he ran to his position at the searchlight platform.
“I could see the whole harbor,” he said in an interview in 2015. “Planes were coming, crisscrossing each other,” he said.
In September of this year, Sehe received the French Legion of Honor medal during a ceremony at the Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950 in Mankato. Sehe was 17 years old when he joined the U.S. Navy.
“We were mostly teenagers — from 17 to the oldest who was 23 years of age. We were scared ... damn scared ... but not afraid. There’s a difference.”
