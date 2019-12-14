The Free Press
The Battle of the Bulge, the largest and bloodiest single battle fought by the United States in World War II, will mark its 75th anniversary Monday.
Germany’s last major offensive against Allied Forces on the Western Front created a “bulge” in the frontline, hence the battle’s familiar name.
Hitler’s forces were unsuccessful in holding back the Allies; however, the brutal fighting had carried on for six weeks.
Americans were among the weary soldiers that trudged through Europe’s dense Ardennes Forest region in eastern Belgium, northern France and Luxembourg until the assaults ended Jan. 25, 1945.
The Free Press recently attempted to find area veterans who made it through the 80-plus miles of fighting in frigid conditions.
No one came forth to tell first-person stories. Anyone who was at The Bulge would now be a centenarian or at youngest, a nonagenarian in his late 90s.
The general consensus of responding descendants of American soldiers was that their ancestors had been tight lipped about war experiences.
Blue Earth County Historical Society’s archives includes information about at least one participant in The Bulge. An April 16, 1945, Free Press story about Mr. and Mrs. Louis Kastner’s son mentioned his commendations for participation in the battle.
Pvt. 1st Class Robert Kastner was awarded a combat infantry badge for his service at The Bulge as a member of Lightning Division.
It’s likely the skills honed in the Ardennes Forest helped him a few months later when he was one of the infantry’s first shock troops to cross over the Rhine River.
A Purple Heart recipient, Kastner was wounded by artillery fire during action near Remagen Bridge.
Kastner was credited with using a machine gun mounted on a Jeep to shoot down a German diver bomber.
A graduate of Waseca High School, Kastner was a student in the chemical engineering department at the University of Minnesota when he entered the service in 1943.
Faribault County Historical Society Executive Director Randall Anderson scoured a commemorative book of Faribault County World War II veterans to identify Battle of the Bulge participants.
He found listings for several Faribault County veterans who most likely fought in the battle and the names of five county residents who were killed in action during The Bulge: Dale Sickels, LaMar Smith, John Willmert, Harry Arndt and Richard Whalen.
