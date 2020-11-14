Area residents who did not have to venture out on icy roads Wednesday, which was Veterans Day, probably were thinking of the unseasonably warm temperatures they had basked in earlier this month. Recent weather patterns have similarities to a widespread system that moved through the Midwest 80 years ago — the deadly Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940.
When the sudden snowstorm that pushed through the Midwest hit Minnesota Nov. 11, 1940, 49 people in the state died. They had been engaged in outdoor activities or traveling that day when temperatures suddenly plunged from 40 degrees to zero, winds gusts ramped up to 32 mph, and more than 16 inches of snow fell within 24 hours.
In 1940 accurate weather forecasts were difficult to determine for the region because Minnesota meteorologists had to rely on information from a source in Chicago.
A blizzard by definition is where winds are over 35 mph and visibility is dropped to less than a quarter of a mile. During most blizzards, snow is falling; however, blizzards may occur when there's plenty of loose snow on the ground and the other conditions are met. This was not the case for the Armistice Day Blizzard.
The day started perfectly. It was a balmy 40 degrees outside.
Mankato residents were planning a giant parade to honor those who served in World War I and an armistice that was signed Nov. 11, 1918, by leaders of the Allies and Germany. Others in the area were out hunting for deer and pheasants that morning. Parents sent their kids to school wearing sweaters or light coats.
By most accounts, it was a perfect fall day, although abnormally warm for November in Minnesota.
As the day continued and the cold front set in, the temperature dropped and it began to snow. Some schools let out early to ensure the kids could get home.
Cars got stuck on roads and many roads closed throughout the county. Roads in some rural parts of the county remained unplowed for more than a week. Powerlines fell. Winds were measured to top out at 42 mph.
Where the wind blew the snow into drifts, some measured up to 10 feet deep.
After observing how the wind was blowing snow around that Armistice Day, two school teachers in Madison Lake area had decided to keep seven students at their one-room school. During the blizzard, the father of two of the students walked three-quarters of a mile to the school, carrying blankets and food.
The group spent a long night close to a pot-bellied stove. The next morning, the storm began to ebb and men in horse-drawn sleds were able to reach the school and take the children home.
This article contains information from Free Press staff.
