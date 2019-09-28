MANKATO — Minnesota has been home to many famous literary giants and the inspiration for countless books.
Today literature lovers and fans travel from across the country and the world to visit these Minnesota authors’ literary landmark homes. Fortunately, many have been preserved and are dedicated to preserving their stories.
Deep Valley Book Festival Oct. 5 at Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center includes a panel comprised of living history actors portraying the following authors with connections to the state:
- Mankato-born author Maud Hart Lovelace was the author of six historical fiction novels — four based in Minnesota — and 18 children’s books.
Lovelace is best known for the Betsy-Tacy series of children’s books, which to a great extent depict her childhood days in Mankato, the fictionalized Deep Valley.
When once asked about her favorite childhood memories, she responded, “It is difficult for me to respond to a request for memories of Mankato without being repetitive, for memories of Mankato are in almost every book I’ve written, or had a share in writing.”
“The frankest borrowing belongs to the Betsy-Tacy series for these books are based on my own childhood and youth. They are highly fictionalized, of course; and while some of the characters are real people, who are well aware of being between the covers, many others have been invented. Nevertheless, the Deep Valley of the stories is definitely Mankato.”
- Wanda Gag was born in New Ulm. She is best known for writing and illustrating children’s books.
Gag’s “Millions of Cats” was an overnight success. First published in 1928 and still in print, it is the oldest American picture book.
“Looking back,” Gag once said, “I realize that nearly all of my stories of the 1920s and ‘30s came from what I absorbed in those early years living on North Washington Street in New Ulm.”
She grew up in a family of Old World customs and legends — Bavarian and Bohemian folk songs and German fairy tales and folklore. Storytelling, reading, writing and illustrating stories was a major pastime in the Gag home.
- Laura Ingalls Wilder was 65 when the first of her eight “Little House” books was published in 1932. This series made her one of America’s best-known authors for children.
“On the Banks of Plum Creek,” the third book, is based on Wilder’s life experiences living near Walnut Grove when she was a young girl.
She was born near Pepin, Wisconsin. Throughout her childhood, the Ingalls family moved from place to place across America’s heartland. After leaving Wisconsin, their journey would take them to Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakota Territory (now South Dakota).
Pioneer life was hard and Wilder described her early years as “full of sunshine and shadow.”
She summed up her goals of writing, saying, “As you read my stories of long ago, I hope you will remember that things truly worthwhile and that will give you happiness are the same now as they were then.
“It is not the things you have that make you happy. It is love and kindness and helping each other and just plain being good.”
- Sinclair Lewis, the first American to win the Pulitzer Prize for literature, was born and raised in Sauk Centre. His novel “Main Street,” published in 1920, was an instant success.
In the summer of 1919, Lewis, his wife and young son rented the J.W. Schmitt home on Mankato’s South Broad Street. During his stay here, Lewis was writing “Free Air,” a novel about a car trip throughout America, and working on the manuscript for “Main Street.”
Lewis may have been in town when planning began for “Arrowsmith” — the 1926 winner of the Pulitzer Prize he declined to accept.
When Lewis tapped the sources of his early Minnesota roots, he produced his best work. Six of his 22 novels are set wholly or in part in Minnesota.
Paying tribute to his hometown he said, “It was a good time, a good place, and a good preparation for life.”
- F. Scott Fitzgerald, a legendary writer of the 20th century, was born in 1896 at St. Paul.
“I grew up in St. Paul, but I knew that I never really belonged,” Fitzgerald said. “Ever since my days in St. Paul, where I attended the elite St. Paul Academy, I felt like a poor boy in a rich man’s world.”
Fitzgerald completed the 1920 novel “This Side of Paradise” while living in St. Paul. His novel “The Great Gatsby” was published in 1925 but didn’t become popular until after his death in 1940.
His short story “Winter Dreams,” published in 1926, comes closest to describing how he related with Minnesota through his fiction.
He left Minnesota many times, but he often drew on his St. Paul experiences in his fiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.