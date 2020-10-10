Home run king Babe Ruth and his New York Yankees teammate Bob Meusel played in an exhibition game at Sleepy Eye 98 years ago this week as part of a 19-stop barnstorming tour of the western part of the country.
During a 2012 interview by Babe Ruth Central several years ago with Ruth’s daughter — Julia Ruth Stevens — she recalled a story she'd been told about the 1922 stop in Sleepy Eye: “Daddy and Bob each picked members of the town to be a part of their teams for the game. Daddy picked this big, strapping man to join his team. Well, it doesn’t sound like the gentleman had ever really played baseball before. But, when the guy when up to bat, he hit the ball so hard and so far that it went out into the woods well beyond the ballfield. Then he just stood there so Daddy said, ‘Hey pal, what are you doing? You hit a home run — run the bases!’ and the man replied, ‘I’m not going to run the bases, I’m going to go and buy you a new ball!'”
Ruth loved barnstorming, according to Babe Ruth Central's website. It gave him the chance to promote the game he loved in smaller towns where the fans adored him, as well as an opportunity to make some lucrative extra income.
The Oct. 16, 1922, Sleepy Eye visit was shortly after that year's Major League baseball season ended and right after the Yankees lost the World Series to the New York Giants. The Babe and Meusel were on a tour that included visits to Denver, Kansas City, Omaha and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Meusel was no Ruth, but he was also a star. In 1925, a season in which Ruth was famously sidelined by "the bellyache heard 'round the world," Meusel led the league in home runs and runs batted in, and he finished his 11-year major league career with a lifetime batting average of .309. He was said to have the strongest outfield arm in the game, and he and Ruth shared left and right fields, with Meusel taking the side facing the glare of the sun.
Their agreement to play an exhibition game in Sleepy Eye earned the two men $2,000 in gate receipts.
Fans and a local school band met them at the Sleepy Eye Depot and led them to Sleepy Eye Ballpark for a 3 p.m. game.
Ruth and Meusel joined two teams of local all-stars that included New Ulm players William Born, a catcher, and Roy Borchert, a pitcher.
The weather turned bitterly cold on game day; so instead of an anticipated crowd of 2,000, there were only 500 people in the stands to see Ruth hit two home runs on the Sleepy Eye field.
Ruth's team won a seven-inning game by a score of 9 to 7 over Meusel's team, according to a Oct. 18, 1922, story in the The New Ulm Review.
After the game, the two Yankees were honored at an evening banquet in St. Mary's High School auditorium. They also were guests at a dance in the Sleepy Eye Opera House.
Babe Ruth Central also interviewed Randy Krzmarzick, who was a primary organizer of a party to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Babe’s visit to Sleepy Eye. Krzmarzick said that on that beautiful fall day in 1997, a bunch of ball fans offered toasts with beer and hot dogs, then took turns standing on the very spot where the Sultan of Swat stood in 1922.
