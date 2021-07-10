NEW ULM — Bavarian Blast, New Ulm's festival of its German heritage, is back on for 2021. Activities are slated Thursday through July 18.
Last year organizers hit the pause button on the annual July event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The July festival is a fairly young New Ulm tradition, but its history is closely connected with an old style of music that remains a favorite with many townsfolk, the polka.
From 1953 to 1971, New Ulm town hosted Polka Days each summer.
Darla Gebhardt said the festival was profitable for small businesses. She and her husband were very busy tavern owners when Polka Days rolled around.
"On just one day (during the festival), we would make as much at Shorty's as we would in a month," she said.
Gebhardt, who is now Brown County Historical Society's research librarian, found the following information in the society's archives at BCHS Museum in New Ulm:
• Polka Days was replaced in 1973 by a short-lived event, Musikantenfest.
• From 1975 to 2005, Heritagefest was an annual celebration in New Ulm.
• Bavarian Blast was organized in 2006.
Like its predecessor, Heritagefest, "The Blast" also has experienced financial difficulties.
A Free Press story in 2011 described the festival's main problem this way: When it comes to summer town celebrations, you can please some of the people all of the time and some of the people none of the time.
The trick is to lure enough of the former so that the latter won’t matter.
It’s an irksome quest that, coupled with an ill-timed heat wave, Bavarian Blast was treading water in 2011 as event officials pondered how — even whether — to go forward.
“We’ve been told the town wants authentic German music. Then there are others who say they want hipper stuff. It seems we’re damned if we do, damned if we don’t,” said 2011 Blast Board Member Shannon Frauenholtz.
At issue isn’t strictly how many people attend each year but where they’re coming from. In short, local attendees have been in short supply, she said. And without them, the three-day July festival was struggling to be solvent.
“Does the community even want this?” Frauenholtz asked rhetorically.
But 2011 Blast Board Treasurer Wayne Plagge suggested the festival might be better served by focusing on attracting out-of-town attendees as a means of broadening and growing the event.
He said the Blast’s predecessor summer festival Heritagefest saw similar sharp declines in local-resident attendance in its waning years before financial problems shuttered it.
The board applied for an arts grant from the state and was considering some festival cutbacks as it tries to mitigate the losses.
Frauenholtz said the board also had discussed another compelling question: whether summer civic celebrations can remain viable in contemporary times.
Attendance at the most recent Bavarian Blasts indicate the answer is "yes."
"It's New Ulm's largest festival of the year, with the most bands and the most beer poured," Michael Looft, the city's chamber of commerce president/CEO, said Wednesday.
