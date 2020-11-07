Faribault County Historical Society
Wednesday, the nation celebrates a legal holiday dedicated to the cause of world peace and first approved in 1938 as Armistice Day. The day that now honors all U.S. military veterans originally was set aside to honor those who served in World War I.
In 1920, the local paper in Blue Earth interviewed Fred Mittelstadt. The Post asked what it had been like the day the Armistice was signed in November 1918.
“The French stood in the streets and cried their eyes out. Perhaps we should have told the Americans it was O.K. for them to do the same,” he told the reporter.
Mittelstadt was a first-generation American of German descent. In April 1918, he was “called up” for military service.
He and his fellow draftees were sent to Camp Dodge at Johnston, Iowa, to get basic training to be soldiers. From there, Mittelstadt was sent to Fort Bowie in Texas to become part of the 114th Texas Army National Guard outfit.
At the time, it was a common practice for non-Texans to fill the ranks of a regiment.
Several men from Faribault County were placed in the famous Rainbow Regiment, a New York National Guard outfit that was sent to France to act as reserve forces for the French Army.
Mittelstadt was deployed overseas early in the United States’ involvement in the war. The 114th was held there as occupation troops until 1919.
World War I was the first totally modern war, in that it made massive use of machine guns; aircraft, both fixed winged and gas-filled balloons; trench warfare; flame throwers and tanks; mustard gas; and submarines.
Generals on both sides thought there would be great breakthroughs by infantry and cavalry and mad dashes at the enemy — with their swords slashing — and the war would be over. But it a grinding war where the method of killing your enemy by all means possible was used until one side could no longer hold up under the stress and the losses of personnel.
“The War to End All Wars” was fought by a myriad of American heroes who received no medals for killing Germans or shooting down German aircraft.
Army Pvt. Mittelstadt was among the many mild-mannered American men who stood up heroically to serve in the war and performed duties totally foreign to their personalities.
They did not run away when the faced the enemy and the unbelievable horrors of World War I.
Huge rats were everywhere in trenches; and soldiers also had to battle lice and sticky mud that came up to their knees. Mustard gas settled to the lowest spots on battlefields, which sometimes was a shell hole or a trench. They saw soldiers tangled in barbed wire become easy targets for German shooters.
Their war memories followed them home and sometimes resurfaced when odors reminded the veterans of the smell of death on the battlefield. Some experienced nightmares filled with screams like they’d heard overseas in “No Man’s Land.”
After his discharge from the military, Mittlestadt returned to Blue Earth. He married Viola Schwen and worked in the Schwen family’s ice cream plant until his retirement.
He wasn’t a big talker or a social butterfly. His children said that as the years passed, they had wanted to know what he’d experienced in France.
They only asked him twice.
Mittlestadt had responded to their questions by showing sadness. Tears gathered in his eyes but he would not share a word.
(Historian A.B. Russ, of Blue Earth, provided the information for this column.)
