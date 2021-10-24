By Waseca County Historical Society
WASECA — Waseca County Historical Society has a treat for its nostalgic, older visitors who’d like to hear music from their teenage years: a working 1956 jukebox loaded with records from the 1950s and 1960s.
Select a tune, and the Wurlitzer 2000 Anniversary Edition jukebox will play that 45 rpm record.
The connection between the name Wurlitzer and creating music dates back to 1659 in Europe. Rudolph Wurlitzer came to the U.S. in 1853 to sell musical instruments, but he eventually sold coin-operated player pianos. Later he dabbled in selling coin-operated phonographs — popularly referred to as jukeboxes. The height of jukebox popularity came after Prohibition was repealed in 1933.
Before it was donated to the society for its museum collection, WCHS’ jukebox entertained patrons of the Star Café in Waldorf for many years.
Kids and teens spent hours feeding it coins so they could listen to songs by Elvis, Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee, the Beach Boys and the Supremes.
Cafe owners Andy and Erma Felber had bought and sold their business several times between 1948 and 1959, the year Andy died. Erma continued operating the café as a candy and snack shop until 1985.
The Star Café Jukebox was a popular attraction for the museum and a draw to tourists until it broke down. The jukebox was silent for several years, until WCHS member Karl Jones volunteered in 2011 to fix it.
Jones is a electronics technician. He searched online and found an original manual for the jukebox. He also discovered he could order parts he needed to make repairs.
Once again, the jukebox is one of the most popular artifacts in the museum. WCHS’ record collection now includes about 200 45s for visitors to play on the restored machine.
Jones also worked on a 1948 Vendo vertical vending machine that was donated to the museum in 1980. The machine had been used at Alma City Creamery where it was stocked with bottles of Coca-Cola.
Unfortunately, the type of bottles the machine was designed to sell are no longer produced.
Waseca County Historical Society is located at 315 N.E. Second Ave. in Waseca. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call 835-7700 or send an email to: info@historical.waseca.mn.us.
