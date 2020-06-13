The Free Press
Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties saw solid growth in between 2000 and 2010, while five area counties shed population, led by a 10 percent fall in Faribault County.
Blue Earth County grew more than 14 percent in those 10 years according to figures released in 2011 by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Nicollet County was the next fastest growing, increasing by nearly 10 percent.
The combined counties make up the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, which increased nearly 13 percent.
“That’s huge, that’s wonderful,” the late Jonathan Zierdt told The Free Press in 2011.
At the time, Zierdt was president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
The Mankato-area growth, while solid, was not as big as Rochester and St. Cloud; Rochester grew by 24 percent to nearly 107,000 people, making it the third largest city. St. Cloud grew by 11 percent.
Zierdt said steady growth is preferred to rapid spurts.
“You do want to be careful not to grow too quickly. You need to keep up with your infrastructure and have strategic, responsible growth or you have residents who aren’t happy because they aren’t getting the services they need,” he said.
“But to have a nice uptick says we are a destination where people want to make their home. It reaffirms the quality of our community.”
