MANKATO — An intermediate-care facility on Hoffman Road, the Harry Meyering Center, is named after a Mankato professor whose development of techniques for teaching people with mental disabilities made him well-known in the field of special education.
H.H. Meyering was a Michigan native who'd been instrumental in building Mankato State College's special education program. He was the college's first special education teacher and served as that department's director from 1957 until his death in 1966.
Meyering served on the governor's advisory board on handicapped, gifted and exceptional children and was known as the author of numerous articles that focused on special education.
The professor also was a consultant in Middle and Far Eastern countries, including Turkey, Rhodesia and Pakistan. In March 1963, he traveled to Cyprus to observe educational methods and facilities. During the four-month assignment, Meyering and his wife accompanied the vice president and other government officials on visits to 23 villages throughout the Mediterranean island.
Several items Meyering collected during his travels were donated to MSU after his death. They were displayed in the Harry R. Meyering Room on the second floor of the college's library.
During the fall in 1966, he'd been working to expand a graduate program to train vocational rehabilitation counselors. He was teaching a class on an October evening at Mankato State College when he suffered a heart attack.
The center named for Meyering was established in 1973 by Roland and Jean Meyer, a Mankato couple that wanted an alternative to having their son institutionalized far from their home.
Jeff Meyer, who had Down syndrome, lived at the center until his death in January 2008. People interviewed then by The Free Press fondly described Jeff's gift to the community. They said he'd been the smiling, joke-making ambassador for people with mental handicaps.
By 1974, months after its opening at its original dormitory-style building, the Harry Meyering Center had 45 clients.
The center now has three intermediate-care facilities where adults with developmental disabilities live in home settings, specifically designed to ensure their safety and create an atmosphere to promote learning and interaction.
