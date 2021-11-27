ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College's December 1961 quarterly bulletin offered extensive descriptions of a new building on its church-affiliated campus:
"One sees it from the far hills, this collegiate chapel at the edge of a valley in the nation’s heartland. Its placement at the center of the campus is symbolic of the central place of worship in the life of a church college ... Christ Chapel is a physical symbol of that ongoing life.
"Glowing like a jeweled crown at night, reflecting the light of the sun in the morning, it is the Tent of Meeting. Its walls, shaped like spires and shafts, remind us of the upward movement of prayer and the descending movement of revelation. It is a chapel with two kinds of windows, the colored panes which are the jewels of this crown and the clear glass. The light from within shines out onto the life outside, and the light from the world enters into the intimacy of worship. It is a place where we learn the subtle discipline of listening to other voices — to one another and to the voice of God."
Ground-breaking ceremonies for the chapel intended as a gathering place for students, faculty and the community were March 2, 1959. Clement Attlee, former Prime Minister of Great Britain, was among church and leaders of state who gathered for the event.
Construction was completed in the fall of 1961, and the first service there was the opening convocation of Gustavus' 100th academic year on Sept. 10, 1961. Dedication ceremonies for Christ Chapel took place in January 1962, under the presidency of Edgar M. Carlson.
More than 350 tons of steel were used to erect the building. The walls were formed using 88 pre-cast triangular concrete panels, each weighing 9 tons, finished with quartz aggregate on the outside and plaster on the inside. Each panel is 50 feet high, and each exterior wall measures 112 feet wide.
There is room enough for 1,500 people inside the chapel — 1,200 on the main floor and 300 in the balcony.
The lower portions of the stained glass windows, which separate the giant concrete panels and run the full height of the building, contain contemporary forms of historic symbols: fish, anchors, flames, stars, doves, uniting chains, ships, sacramental cups and wafers, trumpets, serpents and cups of incense. When the sun shines through them, they cast colorful patterns along the walls and throughout the building.
Each of the four entrances to the chapel are graced with bronze sculptures and friezes by the late Paul T. Granlund. The four narthexes honor four Gustavus presidents: Eric Norelius, founder of the college; Andrew Jackson, 1863-1876; P. A. Mattson, 1904-1911; and O. J. Johnson, 1913-1942.
It's pipe organ, built in 1962, is played from suspended chambers in the chapel's balcony. The organ contains more than 3,800 pipes that range from pencil size to a giant wooden pipe that's 16 feet high.
The church's well-known spire was snapped off during the March 1998 tornado that ripped through St. Peter.
Throughout its 60-year history, the chapel has been the scene of Gustavus Adolphus alumnus' weddings, visits from dignitaries including Sweden royalty, and concerts.
Lecturers who have spoke to audiences seated in its pews include the civil rights leader Rev. Ralph Abernathy in 1975, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman in 2019. Minnesota author and longtime radio show host Garrison Keillor led a full house in song during his 2017 presentation at Christ Chapel.
Next month will be a busy time at the chapel for both staff and students who are preparing for the college's annual Festival of St. Lucia and its Christmas in Christ Chapel services.
