MANKATO — Boys, cards and caves seem to go together. At least they did in 1913 when complaints were lodged with the local law enforcement agencies about possible nefarious activities.
Sheriff Anton Osten, Chief of Police Eli Klugherz and two newspaper reporters went in search of evidence.
Very entertaining reports were written for The Free Press and The Daily Review, published on Dec. 12, 1913.
According to the articles, the area of west Mankato along the slough was first reconnoitered. Walking from the end of Baker Avenue as far as the farm of H.C. Jacoby, a small barn on his property looked suspicious.
Nearing the building warily, the door was wrenched open, only to find two sleeping cows. “As they seemed two good law-abiding bovines no arrests were made,” quipped The Free Press reporter.
Retracing their steps, accompanied by farmer Jacoby, the group climbed a steep ridge, finding a hidden shack along the hillside, near Florence and Lewis streets. It was constructed of split logs, and one of the reporters described it as a “piece of rustic art.” Breaking the padlock, the group found a room about 6 feet by 12 feet. There was a deck of cards on the table, shelves with items for cooking and eating, and an iron stove. Jacoby wondered if the two turkeys and two geese he was missing had been stolen and cooked there.
Klugherz left a note that the shack must be torn down by Dec. 15, 1913.
The group then proceeded to Tickomville, some of them crossing the slough on the ice. With little trouble, a large hole was discovered in the hillside near James Avenue. Going about 15 feet into the burrow, a wooden partition seemed to mark the end of the passage. However, a small, swinging door was found at the bottom of the board which, it was discovered later, could be controlled by a rope inside the cave.
The search group needed to get on their hands and knees and crawl through the door. The reporter for The Review mentioned the difficulty of this maneuver for a rather large sheriff and police chief. An 8-by-10-foot cave had been dug into the hill, with “none of the refining influences” of the previous shack, wrote The Free Press reporter, but with roof timbers of good-sized trees.
The Review reporter noticed the walls covered with pictures of “desperadoes cut from sensational papers.” A table, chairs, a stack of ivory chips, greasy playing cards, snuff and tobacco were found. There was an iron stove with a supply of wood. There was also a hand scale, leading the reporter to wonder if someone had not been stealing iron and copper to sell.
A note was left for the occupants to destroy the site by the middle of the month.
The James Street cave was destroyed by the boys who were using it. The shack was locked until it snowed so that it could be put on skids and moved to a lot owned by one boy’s father.
Around the same time, a cave was found by a police officer at the foot of Rock Street, containing a lamp and stove and a “plentiful supply of pipes and tobacco.”
For more information about historical topics, visit our website at BlueEarthCountyHistory.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.