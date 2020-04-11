MANKATO — Key City was the nickname for Mankato for many years and can still be found in the names of several businesses — even though some are in North Mankato or Lake Crystal.
The Free Press began a contest in the summer of 1924, trying to find a “suitable and original nickname which will in the future give the town atmosphere and character.” The newspaper suggested the name should be short enough to fit into a headline and cautioned: “Be careful with the name you select for it is liable to stick with Mankato for a long time.”
The popular contest was turned over to the Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s contest offered $25 in prizes.
There was a surplus of suggestions based on Mankato’s geography: Basin City, Hills City, Valley City, Bluff City, Two Rivers. Some entries considered the schools: Studentville, City of Schools, The School City.
Others reflected the economics of the area: Flour City, Palmer Mill, Rock City, The Hospital City, The Shopping Center, The Financial Center or The Business City.
Kate was one suggestion.
George Ramer proposed the name Rapid City because Mankato was “rapid in business transactions, rapid in athletics, rapid in social lines.” Other submissions were idealistic: The Farmer’s Paradise, The Rainbow City, Paradise Valley, The Only City and Utopia.
Mrs. Frances Young entered Bliss City “because where can one find a city with more blessedness and delight?”
The winner, Mrs. E.W. (Emma) Davis, receiving $10 for her entrance of Key City.
Key City was not a completely original idea for Mrs. Davis. She recalled seeing a map of Minnesota that indicated Mankato’s location by placing the letter “K” in the town’s name on the bend in the Minnesota River. That “K” was designed to look like a key.
Mrs. Davis may have seen an advertisement on the back page of a program for the 1911 State Sunday School Convention that was held in Mankato.
The program, which was sent to about 30,000 people, called Mankato “The Key to Minnesota.” That designation was the idea of Rev. E. L. Herrmance of the Congregational Church, who was chair of publicity for the convention.
The nickname contest ended in September 1925.
Second prize honors, along with $7, went to Mrs. Georgia Day, who suggested The Scenic City.
“The Magnetic City” earned third-prize honors and $3 for and unnamed contestant. Five other contestants received $1 each for their suggestions: “The College City,” “Elbow City,” “The Stone City,” “The Quarry City” and “The City of Enchantment.” The committee had hoped someone would enter Marble City because that was the nickname preferred by its members.
For more information on historical topics, visit BECHS’ website at: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.