What would it be like to be a resident of Mankato in January 1900?
You’d be celebrating the beginning of a new century in a city of 15,000 that was experiencing general optimism and an increasing population.
Bad weather probably dampened enthusiasm that winter because the weather was bad and some conveniences had not yet been invented.
There were no heated cars to take you wherever you wanted to go, no shopping malls nor movie theaters. Nor were there radios or televisions. Only a few people had telephones they could use to chat with their neighbors.
What could you do to liven up your days? According to archives at Blue Earth County Historical Society, the county’s residents seemed very active and involved in their communities.
There were four newspapers (one in German), a library, a bowling alley and an opera house.
Cold or snow did not discourage gatherings, either formal or informal.
Men — specifically white Christians — had the option of joining fraternal organizations. Mankato was home to 15.
Four Mason lodges met in the Masonic Hall near the intersection of Second and Hickory streets.
The city also was home to four lodges of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Two of the lodges were for members of Daughters of Rebecca. IOOF Hall, near the intersection of Second and Jackson streets, hosted meetings for most of the groups; however, its German Lodge met in its own Hall at 231 S. Front St.
Other fraternal groups in town were “secret societies” with names such as The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Knights of Honor and Knights of Pythias.
Membership in some fraternal groups provided some health insurance and burial benefits. Several of these operate today as insurance providers.
The Ancient Order of United Workmen, the first fraternal society to provide policies covering sickness, accidents, deaths and burials, met in a hall at 327 S. First St.
Some organizations were selective in their membership. Members of The Ancient Order of Hibernians had to be Catholic and of Irish descent. The Order of Foresters was also a Catholic association.
Knights of the Maccabees only accepted men of good moral character, and they had to be healthy. Anyone in occupations considered hazardous was excluded, as were people in the liquor trade.
The Modern Woodmen of America restricted its members to residents of the 12 healthiest states (that at the time, included Minnesota).
The Improved Order of Red Men, which was trying to begin a “tribe” in Mankato, focused on temperance, patriotism and American history.
Some fraternal organizations offered partnerships with women’s auxiliaries or organizations formed by women.
Fraternal organizations were also social groups sponsoring dance parties, musical evenings and patriotic events.
A New Year’s Eve Ball was sponsored by the Knights of the Maccabees at Mankato’s AOUW Hall. The Knights of Pythias sponsored a “select dancing party” Jan. 10, 1900, with an orchestra from Baraboo, Wisconsin, and more than 250 people in attendance. That same orchestra was engaged later in the month for the The Royal Arcanum organization’s dance party.
Options for that first month of the new century included events at the opera house, dramas at the Thalia Club or joining the Fortnightly Club — its members heard speakers discuss Spanish authors and debate mysticism vs. realism. The Mozart Symphony Club was there if you were musical.
The Mankato Athletic Club had more than 100 members. The YMCA also provided athletic opportunities.
If you lived outside of Mankato, there were chapters of the most popular lodges.
Lake Crystal publicized a Self-Culture Club, and Mapleton held a series of lectures with “stereopticon” views.
Curlers also often traveled to Mapleton to play on the ice.
There were creamery associations, Grange meetings and the Grand Army of the Republic, with posts in the county’s smaller villages. To be a member one was required to have been a part of the Union forces in the Civil War.
The Women’s Relief Corps was an auxiliary group for women who were loyal to the North.
The Women’s Christian Temperance Union was active in several area communities.
All communities had churches. Eleven Christian denominations were represented in Mankato alone. There were Sunday and weekday services, groups for men, women and young people.
For more information about historical topics, contact Blue Earth County Historical Society, at 424 Warren St., call 345-5566 or visit: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.