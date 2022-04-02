MANKATO — A hospital chapel, originally designed as a place of solace, was the setting for a happy event April 7, 1967.
According to a Free Press story by Sue Menton, then the women’s editor, there had been a few traditional tears during the wedding of Diane Vogt and Clarence “Sonny” Telshaw Jr. in St. Joseph’s Hospital chapel during a 4 p.m. ceremony officiated by The Rev. Leo Krazmarzick.
Krazmarzick had planned to marry the young couple several days earlier at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, but the bride became ill and had to be hospitalized.
The wedding had to be postponed, which presented a problem because the groom was a Marine on leave from his station in Hawaii.
Vogt’s doctor came up with the idea of the couple getting married in the hospital chapel, a first for St. Joseph’s.
Only close friends, some hospital staff and immediate family members — including parents Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Vogt, of St. Peter, and Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Telshaw Sr., of North Mankato — were in attendance. Most of the wedding party wore scrubs, masks and gloves.
The hospital’s Sister Burnella played organ music for the ceremony. The wedding soloist was a former choir director who occasionally sang for the nuns who were hospital staff.
Still weak from her sickness — spinal meningitis — Vogt rode in a wheelchair until taking her father’s arm to walk down the aisle. She wore a traditional white gown of imported English net with a full sweep train that began near her shoulders.
Staff turned one of the hospital’s rooms into a bridal suite. Madsen’s Valu Center donated a two-tier cake that was served during a reception in the hospital cafeteria.
The newlyweds were not able to leave the hospital to go on a honeymoon. The bride was not discharged until a few days after the wedding. The groom had to report back to his Marine Corps base.
They were reunited about a month later in Hawaii, where they lived until he was discharged in May 1969.
Over the years, The Free Press published two updates about the couple, who are longtime Mankato residents.
The Telshaws will celebrate their 55th anniversary Thursday. The parents of a daughter and a son, they now have two grandchildren.
Sonny said the couple had not yet made up their minds how to celebrate but were leaning toward getting tickets to a Minnesota Twins game.
“We did that for our 50th. We went to two Twins games and sat in the Legends (area of the stadium).”
