The Free Press
Top news events covered by Free Press journalists throughout the last decade ranged from accounts of several horrific domestic tragedies, to heartwarming stories of a community’s recovery from a fire that devastated its downtown, to reports of pride felt by Mankatoans when a former West High School teacher was picked to serve as Minnesota’s governor.
Here’s a recap of the big news stories from 2010-2018:
2010
Five people faced violent deaths in south-central Minnesota at four crime sites in the region.
- ■Ashley Sullivan and her mother’s husband, Chet Gronewold, were murdered in January at a rural Lewisville farmhouse by a man who had been stalking Sullivan. The stalker, Shawn Haugen, committed suicide shortly after he shot Sullivan and Gronewold.
- ■About two months later in March, a woman was murdered in the parking lot of Rasmussen Woods by her ex-husband. Joel Munt was found guilty of shooting Svetlana Munt to death after using his SUV to pin her car against trees.
He also was found guilty of kidnapping his three children, threatening to kill a man who stopped to help, stealing a car at gunpoint from a couple who stopped to help, and injuring two of his children while smashing his ex-wife’s car.
- Jennifer Lee Nibbe was arrested in September and charged with the murder of her husband, James M. Nibbe, at their rural Lake Crystal home.
Jennifer Nibbe, who had staged a home invasion as a cover-up, later confessed to the murder.
- Jessica Buboltz was found dead in the bathtub of her Kasota apartment Oct. 29.
A former boyfriend, Andrew Wicklund, was arrested in Sherburne. He later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
2011
A Republican Legislature unbending in its opposition to higher income taxes and a Democratic governor equally adverse to solving a massive budget shortfall solely through spending cuts led to what was then the longest state government shutdown in American history.
While vital services continued, thanks to court orders, the three-week shutdown led to mothballed construction projects, disruption for people seeking state licenses, closed state parks, the layoff of 22,000 state workers and a widespread disdain for politicians.
State workers at a rally in Mankato on July 11 called on legislative Republicans to agree to tax increases proposed by Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton. Some 22,000 state employees were furloughed when state government shut down due to a budget impasse between Dayton and the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Swimmers at Flandrau State Park in New Ulm were booted from the sand-bottom pool on the afternoon of June 30 as park officials prepared for the state government shutdown July 1.
The closing of state parks and elimination of many other state services lasted three weeks until a budget impasse at the state Capitol was resolved.
2012
Todd Hoffner, with his wife Melodee in November, said his life became a nightmare after child pornography charges were filed.
The case raised questions about whether family videos could be considered child pornography.
The charges were dismissed, but Minnesota State University changed his job from being head football coach to being assistant athletic director for facilities management.
He was later reinstated as head football coach.
2013
Levi Minissale, a veteran who recently returned from Afghanistan, initially was charged in Blue Earth County District Court in June with one count of second-degree murder in the death of ex-girlfriend Yesenia Gonzalez and one count of second-degree attempted murder in the assault on her husband.
In 2015, a jury found Minissale not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of Gonzalez and the attempted murder of Galo Ruiz.
2014
Small decisions. Major impact. Waseca teen John LaDue decided to cut through a waterlogged backyard on April 28 instead of using the nearby dry road.
This caught the attention of Waseca resident Chelsie Schellhas, since it was the yard to her residence. Listening to instincts she gained from having relatives in law enforcement, she decided to keep watching LaDue instead of returning to her TV show.
These two small choices may have prevented a school massacre LaDue had been planning for 10 months. Schellhas observed LaDue stepping into a storage unit and closing it behind him. She called the police. The timing of the call allowed police to find LaDue in the unit, unarmed, with bomb-making material.
LaDue had been steadily amassing an arsenal of firearms and home-made bombs in a plot to kill his family, set a distraction fire and attack students at Waseca High School, according to the criminal complaint.
Even after it appeared the case was settled in 2015, it dragged on into 2016. LaDue’s case continue into 2016 because the state of Georgia refused to allow him to be accepted into a treatment facility there.
After the denial of a request to transfer LaDue to that state to be treated for autism spectrum disorder at a secured facility near Atlanta, officials scrambled to find a new placement or other options.
2015
Poultry producers would just as soon forget 2015. The H5N2 avian influenza struck Midwest turkey and egg growers hard. Regionally, 1.1 million chickens were killed on one farm in Nicollet County and 198,300 turkeys on farms in Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur and Watonwan counties were killed.
In Minnesota, 9 million birds were killed, either by the virus or as the result of eradication to control the virus’ spread. Those birds were on 108 farms in 23 counties.
Based on the number and spread of introductions and the virus’ DNA, researchers proved the virus was introduced by wild birds, said Steve Olson, executive director at Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and Chicken and Egg Association of Minnesota.
2016
By the end of the year, the gaping hole left in Madelia’s downtown by a devastating fire Feb. 3 was filled again with the shells of new buildings.
“They’re beautiful buildings. We can’t wait for people to open the doors and get back to normal, if we can ever really get back to normal,” said City Administrator Jane Piepgras.
“We’ll feel whole again when they get back in there.”
Madelia lost much of its heart and soul to the early morning fire that ruined nine businesses and removed a major chunk of the farm community’s downtown Main Street.
When Madelia crews got to the scene, two explosions went off from inside the buildings, fueling the fire.
From 2:30 a.m. until around noon, firefighters showered water over the fire. Area fire departments had trouble getting to Madelia to assist because of snow-covered roads and blowing snow.
2017
A 132-year-old Mankato mining company that had long operated below the surface of public consciousness exploded into the news in 2017.
A 2.8-magnitude earthquake that reverberated through the Minnesota River valley in April, shaking homes and downtown buildings as brawny as the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse, was widely believed to have been caused by a scheduled detonation of nearly 4,600 pounds of explosives at the Jefferson Quarry.
Four months later, a blast gone wrong at the same quarry sent boulders soaring into a neighborhood adjacent to the quarry — shearing branches from trees and slamming into one home.
“I was like, ‘What’s that sound?’” said Tim Slipy, who was painting a Harper Street garage when the Aug. 8 blast was detonated.
“It was the rocks coming in. You could hear it flying through the trees. ... Small ones, big ones. You’re talking 20, 30, maybe 50.”
Jordan Sands, a subsidiary of the Coughlan Companies that has quarried Mankato limestone since the 1880s, came under intense public criticism and investigations that resulted in an ongoing suspension of the company’s blasting permit.
2018
When a longtime Mankato resident, former teacher, and U.S. representative was elected governor of Minnesota, it was biggest story of the year.
Tim Walz, who had been representing Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, became the state’s 41st governor — and the first governor from Mankato in 110 years.
Walz had been in public office since 2006, when he upset then-Rep. Gil Gutknecht to earn a voice in Congress.
He’s been a popular politician ever since in southern Minnesota, which has traditionally leaned slightly conservative but elected the Mankato Democrat to six terms.
His popularity is part of the reason he was rumored to be considering a run for governor in the fall of 2016, even before his last congressional election.
His narrow victory over Republican Jim Hagedorn in southern Minnesota that year, when President Donald Trump carried the district by 15 points, only added fuel to the speculation he would try to replace Gov. Mark Dayton.
Walz confirmed in March 2017 he would run for the state’s top job, ending months of speculation and setting up months of campaigning across Minnesota.
Yet his path to the governor’s office was almost derailed.
Walz lost the DFL endorsement to Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, at the state DFL convention in June after seven ballots and a push from the state’s progressive party members.
Walz and his running mate, Rep. Peggy Flanagan, were unfazed by the loss and promised to run in the state DFL primary in August.
They had history on their side.
No DFL-endorsed non-incumbent has won a gubernatorial election since Wendell Anderson in 1970.
