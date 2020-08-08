AMBOY — Fires have beleaguered the city of Amboy over the years.
• In 1909, the town’s high school was gutted by an early evening blaze. The alarm was raised at 9:45 p.m. April 26. Conditions were worsened by strong winds and a dramatic drop in temperature. The walls of the building that remained standing became coated in ice once the flames were extinguished.
Classes met in local churches and the Odd Fellows Hall until the end of the school year.
The structure was rebuilt, using the old walls, and was ready for classes by fall 1910.
• A 1940 fire out-blazed all others that had occurred in Amboy. That fire started about 2 p.m. Jan. 4 and damaged about half of the buildings on the north side of the town’s main commercial block before it was under control.
The fire destroyed the Paul Youngdahl Jewelry Store, Torgerson Drug Store, John Roerig Hardware Store and Shultz & Minse Pool Hall. There was damage by smoke and water to Torgerson Grocery Store, Ed Schwartz Harness Shop, the post office, 10 apartments, a beauty parlor and the W.E. Schmidt Loan and Insurance Company.
The total lost was estimated at a quarter million dollars.
Some reports said the cause was from seepage of gas or a pocket of sewer gas. Others attributed the fire to an oil heater explosion in a gun repair shop at the rear of Kienitz’s Barber Shop.
The blast was heard four miles away and cracked or broke windows on main street buildings.
Hugo Kienitz, who was working on a gun stock in the shop at the time, said he remembered striking a match to light his pipe. Kienitz was injured in the blast. His wife, who was in the apartment above the store when the blast blew a hole through the floor, suffered facial cuts when her glasses were broken.
Dr. H.O. Morgan was one of the first on the scene. It took some time for news of the fire and calls for help to reach surrounding communities as The Willow Creek Telephone Company, located over the drug store, was an early casualty of the blaze. Telegraph was used, as well as a six-mile drive to Vernon Center to summon help by phone.
Firemen from Mapleton, Vernon Center, Winnebago, Lewisville, Truman, Good Thunder and Mankato responded. The Amboy Fire Department also had responded that morning to a fire at the Hi-Way Inn in Vernon Center.
Working in sub-zero temperature, only three fire hydrants were operable, the others being frozen. Firemen’s mittens often needed to be cut off. When ice built up on coat sleeves, they broke. Many of the firefighters suffered frostbite and even frozen fingers.
Some eggs and other items from the grocery store, as well as boxes of dynamite from the hardware store, were carried to the depot. When the fire reached the hardware store, it was renewed by the explosion of shotgun, rifle shells and paint.
The city’s water tank was soon drained, although the system could continue pumping 450 gallons per minute. The large pumper truck from Mankato could work only to a fraction of its capacity because of the limited water.
A place for the firefighters to warm up and get hot coffee was arranged by the Rebekah Lodge at the Odd Fellows Hall across the street. Townspeople provided food.
• Fire destroyed the Mel Loverude Implement Business and Stevens Motor Sales Dec. 27, 1951. That fire started in the heating plant area of a building that housed both businesses.
At first, volumes of smoke came out of the building’s chimney, then there was an explosion.
Amboy’s newest fire truck froze up during the incident, but its old truck continued to work.
The implement dealership’s operator managed to save two new tractors but lost tractor parts as well as recently completed invoices that hadn’t been placed in a safe at the business.
Steven’s Motors lost several new and used tractors and parts. Some trucks that had been brought in for repair also were destroyed or damaged in the fire. Luckily, no new Ford cars were inside at the time.
Steven’s Motors rebuilt in the same location, and Loverude’s was moved to a new building just off of Maine Street.
• Rob’s Fairway Food Store was gutted by fire the evening of Nov. 3, 1977. The fire was believed to have started in the back of the building. Bystanders were put to work, helping to move furniture out of Graf’s Home Furnishings in the adjourning building.
In the days after the fire, area churches arranged times to transport people to Winnebago for grocery shopping, and the Fairway store opened a temporary location in the back of the Amboy’s American Legion building.
A new store eventually was built behind the spot where the original building had stood.
For more information about historical topics, visit: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com
