MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Adopt a Highway program started in 1990, shortly after then-Governor Rudy Perpich visited Texas to speak with Lady Bird Johnson about the state’s anti-litter campaign called “Don’t Mess with Texas.”
Now, more than 3,800 volunteer groups annually help beautify Minnesota’s roadways. These groups, ranging from four to 25 people, spent an estimated 272,000 hours cleaning roadway ditches in 2019, picking up 40,000 bags of trash across the state. This translates into an estimated $7 million in realized benefit for the state, MnDOT says.
Of the current roster of volunteers, 475 groups have been with the program all 30 years.
In April 2017, the local chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association walked along Highway 169 bagging everything but a trophy buck.
In June 1990, the Bend of the River Chapter of the hunting association was one of the first organizations to join Minnesota’s then-new Adopt a Highway program. And in 2017, they were officially the longest-serving group in the Mankato area.
Not far behind them was Grace Lutheran Church.
The deer hunters and the Lutherans have been far from alone. In MnDOT’s Mankato-based District 7, organizations that have adopted ditches to clean range from Minnesota State University sorority sisters to Sleepy Eye Catholic school sixth-graders to a variety of fraternal organizations.
“This is no small feat,” said Rebecca Arndt, a communications specialist for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, in 2017. “Our ditches just get filled with a variety of trash... Literally everything but the kitchen sink. Maybe there was a kitchen sink.”
Arndt had just joined the agency when she was tasked with organizing the Adopt a Highway program in south-central and southwestern Minnesota.
“My phone started ringing and it never stopped,” she said. “Minnesotans are just great about this. ... There’s literally a waiting list (in most parts of the district).”
The perseverance of groups is a big part of the success. The number of volunteers isn’t overwhelming after all those years, but there are always enough, according to organizers.
“A lot of them are retired, have the time to do it,” said Darwin Niss of the deer hunters, who become trash hunters on a two-mile piece of Highway 169 just north of Mankato. “We’re usually looking at 12 to 15.”
The stretch of highway is one of the more scenic ones in south-central Minnesota, and Niss finds satisfaction in ensuring that a littered ditch doesn’t distract from the forested bluffs and views of the Minnesota River. As hunters, the volunteers are nature lovers who also raise money for habitat protection and send apprentice hunters, ages 11-17 and known as Forkhorns, to summer camps where they learn hunting safety and skills.
The Forkhorns sometimes help out the older hunters along Highway 169. While doing their ditch work, they can enjoy occasional sightings of wild turkeys, deer and bald eagles.
Of course, they also see the critters that failed to successfully cross the road.
“The main ones we see are dead — deer and raccoons mainly,” Niss said.
Adopt a Highway volunteers aren’t expected to deal with carcasses. The focus is what’s left behind by humans. There are more than a few car and tire parts, but primarily it’s a variety of trash intentionally tossed by drivers.
The Lutherans, cleaning up two miles of Highway 83 just south of Mankato, had a surprising find six or seven years ago, said Sam Anderson, who organizes the Grace Lutheran crew.
“Twenty-seven brassieres,” Anderson said. “That’s the most interesting thing I ever found out there. ... People asked, ‘What size?’ I said I didn’t look.”
The mystery of the 27 bras wasn’t solved, although it gave the Lutherans something to theorize about as they filled their trash bags that year.
And, yes, the legend is true: Some long-haul truckers are apparently facing such tight schedules that they turn plastic bottles into mobile lavatories.
“’Trucker bombs’ they’re called,” Anderson said, adding that they’re rare.
The more common trash isn’t, and both Niss and Anderson said it’s a little discouraging to see what slobs some of their fellow citizens are — even if it’s probably a small percentage of the thousands of drivers traveling daily through their cleanup zones.
Anderson seems to see a bit of a religious connection to the work, too, telling the story of witnessing a middle-age couple getting ready to leave a local home-improvement store, emptying a full ash-tray of cigarette butts on the ground, and driving away.
“I look at the bumper sticker in the back, and it says ‘God Bless America,’” Anderson said. “I thought, ‘Yeah, and trash it in the meantime.’”
For the volunteers taking the opposite approach — cleaning up the messes made by others — there’s an uplifting emotion that goes along with tired muscles and muddy boots when the semi-annual job is complete.
“We got a good job done, and I always feel the world is a little better place,” he said.
