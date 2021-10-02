Minnesota became a territory in 1849. White settlers were eager to establish homesteads on the fertile frontier. Pressured by traders and threatened with military force, the Dakota were forced to cede nearly all their land in Minnesota and eastern Dakota in the 1851 treaties of Traverse des Sioux and Mendota.
Luke Lea, U.S. commissioner of Indian Affairs, Territorial Gov. Alexander Ramsey and others arrived at Traverse des Sioux June 29, 1851. By July 19 of that year, some Dakota bands still had not arrived. Ramsey declared, “your Father, who is here from Washington … has no time to spare … he has given you more than three long weeks, it is unfair to ask him to stay any longer.”
Meetings began despite Dakota pleas to wait.
Leaders were tricked into signing the “traders papers.” The illegal document was used to siphon large amounts of treaty money to pay alleged Dakota debts. In the end, the Treaty of Traverse des Sioux failed to contribute to a new sustainable life for the Dakota.
Mazasha (Red Iron) was one of the Dakota leaders to sign the Treaty of 1851 and immediately after realizing that they had been tricked into signing, protested the payments.
Many of the Sisseton and Wahpeton Dakota leaders expressed their concerns and non-support but eventually reached consensus and signed the treaty. Dakota leaders believed the U.S. treaty promises would supplement their faltering hunting and gathering economy. Through past experiences, they hoped their Euro-American relatives would reciprocate their gift of land with an initial payment of cash and annual annuities.
Forced onto small tracts of land, with less than they were promised, the Dakota became further dependent on a government that was less willing to honor agreements.
By the numbers
The Sisseton and Wahpeton Dakota bands sold 24 million acres to the U.S. government that included a large area of Minnesota s well as chunks of northern Iowa and eastern South Dakota.
The treaty promised the price to be paid to the Dakota was $1,665,000, about 7 cents per acre. However, that amount was never paid.
Congress decided to disburse funds as follows:
• $1,360,000 in an annuity fund that would pay out 5 percent, $68,000, each year for 50 years — a total of $3.4 million
• $12,00 for a civilization fund
• $6,000 for an education fund
• $10,000 for goods/provisions
• $40,000 cash annuity
The principal itself was never to be paid. Of the remaining amount — about $305,000, including $68,000 in interest — it was paid as follows:
• $30,000 allocated to build farms, schools, mills, blacksmith shops
• $210,000 was divided up by some of the traders (including Sibley, who received over $66,000, JB Faribault $22,500, Bailly & Dousman $15,000)
The remainder was distributed among the chiefs.
Today, the original signing site is marked by a boulder opposite the Treaty Site History Center at the northern end of Old Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter.
Text excerpt from the Treaty of Traverse des Sioux permanent exhibit at the Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center. For more information, visit: www.nchsmn.org.
