Editor’s note: This column is an excerpt from a city of Mankato Historic Context Study completed in the winter of 2009-2010.
Some say that Dakota had warned white settlers planning to build the town of Mankato that the first site they chose flooded in the spring; others claim that the group researching that location had noticed high water marks on many of trees.
Perhaps it was just common sense that suggested that the low-lying fields, situated close to the banks of the river, would be underwater in early spring. Whatever the reason, the settlers relocated slightly farther downstream, where the bend of the river created a natural levee, at what is now the site of the Masonic Temple.
Though this location protected Mankato much of the time, after particularly heavy winters the spring snowmelt increased the river flow and flooded low-lying areas. Flooding was persistent but not altogether problematic until relatively recently, when development patterns and shifts in the river route rendered the area more vulnerable.
Over the winter of 1951, the snowfall was especially deep, and the spring flooding was extremely bad. Though the greatest damage occurred in North Mankato, the city of Mankato proper was also extremely affected, especially the area just below Lincoln Park, which had never before flooded.
This early spring flood was especially terrifying because the water rose extremely quickly, forcing many to leave their homes immediately, in the middle of the night. The area was evacuated for over three weeks. The flood also affected low-lying Sibley Park, especially the zoo, where some animals were moved into city buildings throughout Mankato to protect them.
According to Blue Earth County Historical Society’s archive records, the river started rising April 6 and its waters did not start to recede until April 11.
The city made some changes following the 1951 flood, including removing a concrete and Kasota stone dam in Sibley Park that had enclosed a 19-acre lake. Congress also passed flood control legislation in 1958, but Mankato did little in response, which in retrospect was perhaps a mistake.
Though not as dramatic as the 1951 flood, the 1965 flood was perhaps the most devastating to hit Mankato. Although the area was heavily fortified with over 900,000 sandbags, it was not enough to hold back the raging waters. Sixty-two businesses were damaged, mostly up Mound Avenue and into the Minnesota and Poplar Streets area.
A 34-year-old Mankato welder, Gerald Hammerschmidt, and several zoo animals died in the 1965 flood.
