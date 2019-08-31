Who ever thought of the mechanics behind moving a 40-ton, 20,000-bushel capacity elevator along country roads, and across a narrow bridge over a dam?
That’s what happened in 1949 when a grain elevator was moved 8 miles to Rapidan from Cray, a tiny village in Blue Earth County.
The long-gone town’s spare skyline included a creamery and the Hubbard and Palmer Elevator.
Trains stopped there to load or unload shipments.
Cray was established near Minneopa Creek in Judson Township, 9 miles southwest of Mankato and about 4 miles east of Lake Crystal.
The village served an area known as the Owens, Roberts, Little, Hughes neighborhood.
Documents about Cray include a petition circulated in 1914 to request a depot be built and notes published in a Free Press social column until 1919.
The town was named either for Judge Lorin Cray, who was once the an attorney for the railroad, or for the judge’s brother, Nelson, who was claim agent for the Omaha line.
There had been speculation Cray would become a bustling community. A Lake Crystal Herald journalist wondered if the town would grow to be competition for businesses in Lake Crystal, and perhaps even Mankato.
The village was little more than a plank crossing when it was first listed on timetables of the Omaha Railroad in November 1906.
Train tickets from Mankato to Cray cost 27 cents.
At the end of 1906, a box car derailed at Cray. Trains needing to use the line were stopped there for three hours.
Judge Cray sent a tongue-in-cheek telegram that day to officials of the Omaha line, saying “To avoid accidents don’t run trains by important stations.”
Perhaps the last time the little village was mentioned in the news was when its elevator was moved to Rapidan on Aug. 2, 1949.
William Reese, a specialist from Thief River Falls, balanced the 65-foot, 24-by-24 foot building on 24 wheels. The elevator then was moved along a gravel road and Highway 169.
Observers described the sight as a lone spider-like truck pulling what appeared to be a mountain.
When the elevator arrived at Washburn’s Corner, near the intersection of Highway 169 and Blue Earth County Road 9, the monstrosity was turned toward the Rapidan Dam.
Three hours passed before the elevator’s move from the intersection to the bridge was completed. The challenge then became crossing the dam.
The structure had to be raised an additional 2 feet so it could pass over the bridge’s railings.
A crowd of nearly 2,000 people were watched as the elevator inched across.
The elevator then needed to be pulled up a steep hill and then another 2 miles into Rapidan, where it replaced an elevator that had burned down the previous winter.
For more information about historical topics, contact the Blue Earth County Historical Society at 345-5566, 424 Warren St., Mankato, or at: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
