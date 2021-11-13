The Free Press
MANKATO — Forty years ago, Blue Earth County Hunger Action Coalition, a group concerned about local residents who were experiencing food insecurity, came up with an idea to establish a community-sponsored food shelf.
The confidential, nondenominational, nonprofit food assistance program — Emergency Community Help Organization — began in a church basement and was intended for short-term food assistance to people in the Mankato area.
The coalition met with representatives of several organizations, including The Salvation Army, Minnesota Valley Action Council and a ministerial association that agreed there were people in the community whose grocery budgets were being affected by unexpected medical bills, unemployment or other situations such as divorce.
ECHO was incorporated in December 1981. Its first recipient received a free box of food in March 1982.
In December 1982, the Mankato School Board approved a one-year lease agreement for space at Lincoln Community Center, with an option to renew for a second year. Ed Waltman, then district manager of business affairs, told ECHO the rate would be no more than $4 per square foot of rental space.
During the past four decades, the food shelf has been relocated several times to larger facilities. The moves were made to accommodate the area’s growing need for food assistance.
In November 2010, ECHO relocated to South Front Street. More than 600,000 was raised to purchase and renovate the former DeGroods Appliances site, a building more than five times larger than its former site, a 1,600-square-foot facility in a residential neighborhood at 614 S. Second St.
Manager Deisy DeLeon Esqueda told The Free Press the food shelf’s former quarters had barely enough room to hold the essentials.
The extra space allowed the food shelf to stock milk for its clients, to take advantage of local food rescue programs and to make large bulk purchases.
ECHO has been a client-choice food shelf since May 2010, which allows clients to choose their own grocery items instead of receiving a standard food package.
Volunteers at its current location work to distribute 160,000 pounds of free food each month to about 1,700 households.
The food shelf continues to rely on funding from local churches, civic organizations, businesses and individuals, as well as fundraisers.
Annual food drives include Ski For ECHO, held either in February or March; local Boy Scouts’ food drives in March; local Minnesota Food Share events; the Curves Mankato drive in March; the Stamp Out Hunger postal drive in May; Pile It On For ECHO during North Mankato’s annual Fun Days Parade; and Lambda Chi Alpha’s November drive.
Stuff-A-Truck, an effort to fill a semi with food shelf donations, has been revived after years; the drive continues through Monday afternoon at hilltop Hy-Vee.
