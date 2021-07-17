MANKATO — The area around Minneopa Creek's waterfalls became a state park in 1906, but it had been a popular recreational area for many previous years, even offering its own vacation hotel.
Minneopa Creek — called Lyon’s Creek on early maps — is about 12 miles long. Draining from Lily, Crystal and Loon lakes near Lake Crystal, the creek empties into the Minnesota River in the newer northern portion of the park.
The area was known as Minneinneopa by the Native people, translated as water-falling-twice, or two waterfalls.
There is a rather heroic tale told about Chief Sintomnidata and his sister hiding from an angry husband in a cave near the falls. When the area was first developed as a park, picnic tables were set up in that cave. The cave collapsed around 1900.
Miner Porter opened a hotel, or summer resort, near the falls in 1858. Porter had arrived at South Bend in 1856 and spent years in the hotel business. Not only did he erect a building near the falls, he planted acres of trees, shrubbery and flowers. There were winding walks, arbors, swings and play equipment on the grounds. It was all surrounded by a board fence, with three arched gates, the highest or middle gate incorporating the name Minneinneopa.
The Blue Earth County Agriculture Association was organized at the hotel in October 1859, and the first agriculture fair was held there that same day. The Civil War, and the U.S./Dakota War made travel and vacationing difficult, and the hotel closed by 1870.
The building became a private home known as the McConnell Farm. It burned in 1906.
The next developer of the area was D.C. Evans, a South Bend farmer. Evans set out to make the area around the falls a park. His 1869 advertisement termed it “one of the most picturesque cataracts in the state.”
He cleared some of the land, built bridges over the creek and constructed wooden steps down into the creek below the falls.
The St. Paul and Sioux City Railroad was built in 1868-69 between Mankato and Lake Crystal. Its rails ran along the creek. Evans convinced the builders to put a depot at Minneopa.
In 1870, one could take the train from Mankato early in the morning, arrive at the falls before noon, and be back in Mankato by 8 that evening. By 1883 it was either a half-hour trip by team or a 15-minute trip by rail.
There were four trains each way in 1904, and a round trip cost 20 cents. A piece in the Mankato Review in early 1882 suggested that “our people need some quiet resort near the city to which they can go after business hours if necessary, and more especially during the hot, sultry days of every summer.” There were excursions coming from Minneapolis/St. Paul, and huge camp meetings were often held in the area.
It was also suggested the stop needed a good public house or perhaps cabins for longer stays. However people were warned not to tie their houses to trees between the railroad and the falls.
The park and the depot were not enough for Evans. In 1870 he laid out a town site, which eventually included the depot, grain elevators, hotel, stores, blacksmith shop, a lumber yard and other buildings. However, a grasshopper plague that first hit in 1875 destroyed crops for three years in row. Those swarms of hungry insects ended business for the grain elevator, and the village soon disappeared.
The area around the falls was subsequently sold several times, with 30 acres finally purchased by the state of Minnesota for a park.
J.B. Hodge, who as the railroad depot agent had encouraged visitors to the area, became the park's first superintendent. The park was enlarged over the years, including the portion along the Minnesota River that was added in the 1970s.
For more information about Blue Earth County historical topics, stop by in person at 424 Warren Street, Mankato; or visit: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
