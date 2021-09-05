The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato Fire Department’s 120-year history began with the service of volunteers who formed bucket brigades and utilized non-motorized equipment to put out flames within city limits.
Six months after fire destroyed the home of a prominent resident, W.E. Stewart, in November 1920, a second large fire broke out in North Mankato. The destructive incidents prompted city officials to approve plans for a $20,000 waterworks system that would allow better options for suppressing fires.
When the fire department purchased its first motorized fire truck in July 1917, North Mankato’s fireman’s hall was a wooden structure at 443 Belgrade Ave. The town’s municipal building later was built at the site. Dedication ceremonies were April 27, 1926, for the large $30,000 structure housing city and police offices and an auditorium as well as the fire department.
An electric siren for the fire department was purchased for $420 in 1921. The alarm alerted volunteer firefighters when their services were needed.
By 1926, the department had expanded into a 25-man voluntary company, complete with a 1925 REO six-speed fire truck. The restored vehicle is owned by the city.
North Mankato Fire Department recently announced a need to staff more firefighters. Their duties would be paid-on-call positions with the department.
(Information for this column was compiled from a centennial publication, “The History of North Mankato” and the city’s website.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.