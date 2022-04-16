MANKATO — When Lafayette “L.wG.M.” Fletcher died in 1910, he was extolled as “the father of education in the city” — in spite of a history of tense School Board meetings during the financial conservative’s long tenure on the board.
Fletcher’s biggest battles were over the location of schools. He was quite opposed to the site of the high school, although he was not on the board the year it was decided.
His obituary in The Free Press stated: “... at times he incurred opposition by the positive declaration of his views, his unmistakable honesty of purpose and earnestness commended the confidence and support of his constituency.”
His obituary also described him as “a man of rigid honesty and strict integrity, who also was “a man of very strong personality and character and marked individuality.”
Fletcher was born and raised in western New York state. Well educated, he was 19 years old when he started teaching at a school.
In 1854, he arrived in Mankato after joining a Dubuque survey crew responsible for surveying Blue Earth County. Of the 40 men on the crew, only Fletcher chose to stay. He claimed land in the Mankato area on what was called the St. Peter Bluff Road, 2 miles north of the village growing along the river.
In his early years in the community, Fletcher surveyed claims and completed papers for other settlers. His interest in education was shown almost immediately as he helped build the first brick schoolhouse in Mankato in 1855 and served as its first teacher during the winter terms of 1855-1858.
After he was elected to the School Board, he served almost continually from 1860 to 1906. During those years, he was described as “the watchdog of the treasury.” Liberal with his own funds, he was conservative with public funds.
The 3 R’s — reading, writing and ‘rithmetic (especially mathematics) — were important for students, he believed. However, he believed the classics — particularity dead languages like Greek and modern foreign languages — were not necessary, and he discouraged manual training.
Fletcher was described as “not a very good friend of higher education,” although his second wife, Susie Dyer, was one of the original teachers in the Normal School when it opened in 1868.
Real estate and banking were his business interests, and Fletcher acquired extensive farm and city property. By the time of his death, Fletcher had numerous property holdings and other interests, and was among the largest taxpayers in the county. He was one of the early incorporators of the Mankato Savings Bank, at 430 South Front St. He served as its president and G.E. Brett was its vice president.
He also was among the organizers and served as a director for Mankato Manufacturing Company on Cherry and Pike streets.
Fletcher was among the five men who organized the Republican Party in Mankato in 1856, and he served one term as a state senator in 1883.
Owning land on Minnesota Street, in 1892 he had the road blocked, denying access to the Cummings addition, claiming the road crossed his property. Again, in 1896, he objected to the Omaha Railroad crossing his land, and the valuation that has been put on the land, and 1897 saw a dispute over taxes.
Fletcher died Jan. 21, 1910.
He was survived by his wife and five children. Two of his daughters became schoolteachers. Son, Gilbert, was an artist known for his block prints. Fletcher showed little sympathy for his career choice.
For more information about historical topics, visit the History Center at 424 Warren Street, Mankato, call 345-5566, or go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
