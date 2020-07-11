ST. PETER — Information about the area's fur-trade history is available to walkers that use trails near Nicollet County Historical Society's Treaty Site, 1851 N Minnesota Ave.
The Traverse des Sioux area on the north side of St. Peter, near the Minnesota River, once was a logical place for fur traders to ply their trade. There was a place to cross the river (Traverse des Sioux is the French name for the crossing site). Two ecological systems — the Big Woods to the east and the prairie to the west — were nearby. Native Americans either were frequent visitors or were residents of the area.
An account written by Peter Pond describes his time as a trader somewhere on the river during the winter of 1773-1774.
Other early traders who visited the area are mentioned in a book by Thomas Hughes, "Old Traverse des Sioux." The book references a February 1852 St. Paul newspaper interview with a Joseph Montreul (or Montraville), who mentioned a trader named "Frazer" was in the Traverse des Sioux area around 1782.
Historians have access to a great deal of information about another trader, Louis Provencalle, described by Hughes as the first trader to be a permanent resident in the Traverse des Sioux area.
Missionary A.G. Huggins apparently knew him well. He testified to a Senate Commission in 1852 that Provencalle had operated a trading post for 38 years.
Known by others as “Leblanc” or “Skadan,” Provencalle apparently interacted with many who were involved in the fur trade in the Upper Mississippi region.
An article about Provencalle was written by Willoughby M. Babcock and published in the September 1939 issue of "Minnesota History." That article offers contrasting dates. Babcock mentions Provencalle was born around 1780 and had lived in Michigan (Mackinac and Detroit) and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, before he moved to the Traverse des Sioux area in 1826 or 1827.
Babcock's article includes a vivid description of Provencalle by another missionary, Samuel W. Pond: “Though a native of Canada, he was a genuine Gaul, and had all the external politeness and internal fire of the native Frenchman, as much as though he had been born on the banks of the Seine. He was vivacious, jovial and bland, but it was said that he was not remarkable for the placidity or equanimity of his temper. It was said that once when greatly enraged at the loss of his chickens, he had skinned an unlucky wolf alive."
The missionary's statement may have appeared incredible to those who saw Provencalle only in his best moods. To them, he was known as an old gentleman who received casual visitors courteously and who offered a friendly "adieu” when his guests departed.
Provencalle had several children with his wife, a Dakota woman. At least four of the children were baptized in 1821 in Detroit.
He would have been in the Traverse des Sioux area in 1841 when the Doty Treaty was signed (but not ratified) there. He was not present when the 1851 Treaty of Traverse des Sioux was signed.
Provencalle worked for Minnesota's first governor when Henry Sibley was an agent of the American Fur Company at Mendota.
Sibley was apparently impressed by Provencalle’s ability to speak Dakota, described as “...with fluency and force, but with bold violations of grammatical rules."
Provencalle was not able to read or write. In order to keep account records of his business transactions, he devised a system of symbols. Some of these have survived and while some of the drawings are easily understood, others remain a mystery.
Sibley described how Provencalle dealt with a group of Native Americans who, he believed, wanted to steal items from his trading post: “Picking up a blazing firebrand, he swung it within a few inches of an open keg of gunpowder, and declared his intention of blowing the Indians along with himself into the air if a single article was seized.”
During a portion of his years at Traverse des Sioux, Provencalle would have watched the arrivals of the famous Red River oxcarts. Their routes usually ended at Traverse des Sioux, since travel was extremely difficult through the Big Woods to reach Mendota and the American Fur Company’s warehouse.
According the book "The Red River Trails" by Rhoda Gilman, Carolyn Gilman and Deborah Stultz, oxcart routes across the middle of Nicollet County were in existence as early as 1838. Today, sections of those routes exist as parts of Nicollet County Road 5 and Highway 99.
Provencalle died in 1850 at Mendota. His buildings at Traverse des Sioux disappeared a long time ago.
Other trading posts operated in the Traverse des Sioux area for portions of the years when Provencalle was there. Alexander Faribault, Martin McLeod and Alexander Graham operated posts there at various times after 1825.
(Nicollet County Historical Society provided research for this column. NCHS' the museum remains closed due to health safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic).
