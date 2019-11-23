MANKATO — In 1944, even before World War II had ended, Blue Earth County residents were looking to honor the war’s servicemen and women. One particularity driven individual was Harriet (Gilmore) Barney.
Barney was the founder and president of the Mankato Garden Club. When a new highway between Mankato and Mapleton was announced, the idea of creating a living memorial to Blue Earth County’s World War I and II veterans began to take shape.
Harriet Gilmore was born in Mapleton to Mr. and Mrs. M.A. Gilmore in 1880. After graduating from Mapleton High School, she attended the Mankato Normal School (which eventually became Minnesota State University).
She was a teacher before her marriage to Dr. Paul Barney in 1904. The couple made their permanent residence in Mankato.
Harriet Barney was not one to sit home. She was active with the Mankato First Presbyterian Church, founded the Mankato Garden Club and was a member of the Eastern Star, Mankato Music Club, Art History Club and Daughters of the American Revolution.
As president of the Mankato Garden Club, Barney proposed a way to honor those who had served from Blue Earth County. Soon, her plan in partnership with the Mapleton American Legion and the Minnesota Department of Highways was set into action. Trees, as living memorials, would be planted along the new “Victory Highway” between Mankato and Mapleton.
Those who wished to contribute could pay $2.50 for the purchase of one tree in honor of a serviceman or woman. In exchange, the veteran’s name would be included on a plaque that at one time hung at the Blue Earth County Courthouse.
The Minnesota Highway Department agreed to take care of planting and tending to the trees. Between 1948 and 1952, 1,170 trees were planted along both sides of “Victory Highway” from Mankato to about 9 miles south. The tree varieties included American elm, Black Hills spruce, green ash, poplars and various conifers.
In 1955, the living memorial was extended south of nine-mile corner to Mapleton with the planting of additional trees.
Sadly, Barney died before the completion of the Memorial Park built closer to Mapleton.
Throughout the next 40 years, some trees had to be replaced due to disease or damage. In the 1990s, Mapleton business woman Lorena Fron set out to rejuvenate Victory Highway. She wanted the veterans memorial to include the names of people who had served after World War II.
Fron and others worked for about a decade to organize the community and Maple River High School students to plant 400 new trees.
In 2016, Minnesota Department of Transportation announced reconstruction of the 15-mile Victory Highway — aka Victory Drive — between Mankato and Mapleton.
The road work was aimed at improving safety and traffic flow, but also meant 600 trees would need to be removed due to their proximity to the highway and poor health.
Road construction spanned 2017-2018, wrapping up in 2019 with new plantings of over 600 trees, 100 evergreens, 150 shrubs and 3,000 tall grasses and wildflowers.
Earlier this year, new limestone memorials were installed at each end of Victory Drive with one memorial for each branch of the military: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Forces and Coast Guard.
