J.C. Marlow arrived in Mankato in 1914, an eager young man with a job to do, selling dairymen an idea: the usefulness of milking machines.
Machines were cleaner, more sanitary and not as hard on cows as hand milking. A young boy big enough to carry a pail would find one easy to operate. And the machines cut down on the need to hire hard-to-get farm help.
Marlow knew a lot about milking machines — and Holstein cattle. He came from Platteville, Wisconsin, where he’d been milking 40 cows.
Marlow set up the Hinman distribution headquarters for Minnesota and the Dakotas at 508 S. Front St., Mankato.
“How would you like to have a helper in your dairy to do the milking who would always be on the job and never get tired?” exclaimed the sales manual for the Hinman Milking Machine, a model with only two moving parts that could milk 20-25 cows in one hour.
After his career as a successful supplier of milking machines, Marlow returned to milking cows and to Holstein breeding.
He worked in partnership with W.W. Randall to build a barn in Lime Township that could hold 100 head of cattle and had extra pens for cows, calves and bulls. Completed in 1920 at the cost of $40,000, the barn was constructed of glazed tile hollow block.
There are conflicting reports of the structure’s size. Depending on how one measured the rooms off the main part of the building, the barn was either 38-by-162 feet or 38-by-210 feet.
The structure’s twin silos each held 350 tons. In the south wing were a boiler room, dairy room, an office and a lavatory with showers. Two stories of sleeping quarters were built above. There was a root cellar under the silage room and the granary was above.
The hay mow reportedly held 10,000 bales or 40 tons of hay.
Cattle feed was mixed then sent through a hopper into feed roughs. An automatic electric pumping apparatus provided fresh water to the animals and a modern ventilating system for the entire barn was installed.
Marlow and Randall formed a corporation in 1922, known as Mankato Holstein Farms, with several Mankato businessmen as stockholders. Along with breeding and developing purebred Holsteins, their herd was one of the highest milk producers in the United States. Cattle shown at national dairy shows and state fairs were consistent winners.
One bull, Sir Pietertje Ormsby Mercedes the 14th, weighed 2,750 pounds. He was considered by many to be the greatest show bull that ever lived.
Marlow served as a state director of the Minnesota Holstein Breeders Association. He also organized a south-central group.
In 1947, when he was 70 years old, he founded his own company to sell the Marlow Milking Machine. He promoted his product as a machine that would eliminate the cause of mastitis and increase the quantity of milk and butter fat in cattle.
Marlow’s company continued in operation even after his death in 1955.
Over the years, the barn he and Randall built had several new owners. It survived a tornado that struck in the 1930s and five decades later, a fire caused by a lightning strike.
In 1980, the structure was put on the National Register of Historical Places. It was listed as “one of the most imposing agricultural buildings in the region and as a link with an important dairy cattle breeding operation.”
Badly in need of repairs, a section of the roof collapsed in the 1990s. Repairs at the time would have required 18,000 square feet of shingles, at a cost of $40,000-$50,000.
The building was demolished May 13, 2006. The demolition of a part of Blue Earth County’s agricultural history was completed in a little more than one hour.
