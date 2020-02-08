MANKATO — Not long after a new community forms, as Mankato did in the 1850s, it requires a place to bury its dead.
Rural Grove Cemetery and the city’s original Catholic cemetery are both described on a plaque near North Sixth Street and Thompson Ravine Road. Those sites were eventually abandoned, and remains of the deceased were reburied in other cemeteries.
Motorists passing by sometimes pause to admire the beautiful hillside cemetery off Glenwood Avenue’s 700 block, a caretaker told The Free Press in 2014.
The Mankato street was a dirt road when the cemetery’s first burial took place in March 1870. Before the cemetery was named Glenwood, a group met in 1863 under an oak tree and decided on the site as a place for burials. They agreed to purchase 25 acres from John Brules at a cost of $55 per acre. A cemetery association established the site in July 1869.
Money to buy the land was raised through subscriptions. Subscribers’ costs were redeemed, in part, with 15-foot-square lots. Costs for those lots varied between $11 to $15, depending on their location.
A perpetual care system for the cemetery was adopted in 1885. A per-lot fee was charged to pay for general maintenance and other expenses.
In 1895, a local newspaper account described Glenwood Cemetery as “one of the handsomest in the state.”
Several improvements were made in the late 1890s and the early 1900s. A well dug in 1896 was part of a new system that piped water throughout the cemetery, an iron fence replaced the original wooden fence, and new cement walkways were installed.
Glenwood’s sarcophagus monument was erected at the turn of the century. Mankato businessman R.D. Hubbard donated the Romanesque-style granite monument with eight columns.
A concrete-and-steel mausoleum was installed in 1912 by a company from Iowa. The Grecian-style Mansion House of the Dead was the first community mausoleum built in Minnesota.
The mausoleum’s doors weighed 700 pounds and its windows were stained glass. Inside were 246 crypts, two receiving vaults, restrooms and a tiled corridor.
Permits for cars to enter the cemetery were first issued in 1916. The roads were widened in 1927.
Glenwood Cemetery enlarged in 1938 when about 16 extra acres were purchased.
Over the years, Glenwood Cemetery’s managers have faced many problems.
In 1911, a part of the fence was stolen. There were issues with automobiles — they frightened horses and left grease spots on the cemetery’s road.
On one night in November 1967, vandals caused damage totaling about $25,000 when they tipped over 19 monuments, eight urns and nine markers. Many of the old marble pillars that were tipped broke in the fall.
Snowmobilers caused headaches for Glenwood’s caretakers in February 1976. Later on, when the weather turned warm, they discovered beer-drinking parties on the grounds.
In 2014, a spring mudslide damaged the cemetery’s north hillside.
“What happened was somewhat of an anomaly,” said area grave digger Dale VanThuyne, of Mankato. “The amount of rain that fell on the super-saturated soil caused it to slump down.”
No gravesites were damaged by the mudslide.
Headstones just above the mudslide area are engraved with the names of Mankato’s movers and shakers in the last half of the 19th century.
Glenwood Cemetery includes the graves of several members of Mankato’s founding families and the well-known author Maud Hart Lovelace. More than 100 Civil War veterans are buried at Glenwood, as well as more than 200 veterans of other wars, including World War I and World War II.
Records show there have been more than 6,000 burials in the cemetery.
A cemetery association continues to oversee Glenwood’s maintenance. Its board of directors is comprised of between eight and 10 members.
For more information about historical topics, contact BECHS at 507-345-5566, 424 Warren St., Mankato, or go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.