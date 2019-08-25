The Free Press
NEW ULM — Graves in the Pioneer Section within New Ulm City Cemetery are the focus of tours today.
Guides will walk with participants from one tombstone to another, telling stories of white settlers.
Some of these markers are for people who died during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
Uriah Loomis, Almond Loomis, Dewitt Lemon, William Tuttle and William Carroll, who all died during a rescue mission early in the war, are among the settlers buried in the section.
Many settlers, warned of Dakota attacks in August 1862, left their homesteads for the safety of New Ulm. Some settlers, however, did not receive the news, or perhaps did not believe it, and were stranded on their farms.
Brown County Historical Society archives summarize what happened to some of the settlers in 1862:
Early on the morning of the Aug. 19, a small group organized an effort to search for relatives and other isolated settlers and transport them to shelter.
The 18 men left from New Ulm traveled westward about 20 miles in the Leavenworth area, along the Big Cottonwood River.
Along the way they found the bodies of settlers, wounded children and other men who volunteered to help in the effort.
The men split into two groups so that the wounded could be taken by wagon to New Ulm.
The Leavenworth Rescue Expedition, as the two groups were later named, also fought against Dakota during an attack against New Ulm. Five members of the first rescue group died in an attack about 3 p.m. at the edge of New Ulm. A short time later that day near the same spot, six men from the second group, including Uriah Loomis, were killed.
Luther Ives was one of rescuers who came through the ordeal alive. He was driving the team of horses that pulled a wagon carrying the wounded.
Almond Loomis, Uriah’s brother, also died. He had been seated on a buckboard when he was shot through the heart.
Ives was a native of New York who had claimed 160 acres in Brown County’s Stark Township.
When he first heard of the attacks by Dakota, Ives was with neighboring farmers threshing grain on land owned by William Tuttle.
The group of men abandoned the fields and headed out with two farm wagons to rescue others and to find safety. The wagon driven by Ives is now owned by the Brown County Historical Society.
It is part of an exhibit about the war displayed on the third floor of the county museum in New Ulm.
There are graves in the Pioneer Section that don’t have headstones and some unidentified people are among those buried there, Brown County research librarian Darla Gebhard said.
Researchers with the historical society are working to find out more about the settlers buried in the Pioneer Section. They welcome tidbits from family genealogists that could fill in details about the histories of the people buried there.
The free tour is the last activity scheduled for the 2019 commemoration of the war. The event begins 2 p.m. at the cemetery on the northwest edge of town near Brown County Road 29.
