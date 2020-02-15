The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato was plotted out on paper in 1857, but the river town remained little more than a ferry landing during its earliest years.
A great wave of immigrants and land speculation after the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 resulted in “townsite fever” throughout southern Minnesota.
Although their rail lines did not run directly to North Mankato, railroads — and their predecessors, steamboats — greatly influenced the fledgling community’s growth by bringing new residents to the area.
As the town grew, so did its number of opportunities for immigrants.
A blacksmith who was born in Ireland in 1861 set up a shop soon after his arrival in North Mankato in 1897. Patrick Kelly served as village council trustee in 1919-1920 and as town mayor from 1926 to 1929.
During his public service, he saw a section of North Mankato become a link between Mankato and New Ulm as Belgrade Avenue was included as part of the state trunk highway route.
Kelly also watched his town grow.
The 1930 census reported 2,814 people were living in North Mankato, indicating a population increase of 52 percent within a decade.
A February 1930 party held in North Mankato honored more than 100 new area residents who’d been born overseas in a variety of countries that included Sweden, France, Russia, Denmark and Germany.
Members of a new organization for military veterans — the American Legion — were co-hosts of the event for new residents who had within the past 10 years completed the naturalization process. Representative folk songs served as the musical entertainment at the celebration.
The many speakers at the gathering included Henry Rensing, a German soldier who fought in World War I. Rensing received his U.S. citizenship papers in Mankato a few weeks before the party.
(Information for this column is from the 1998 centennial publication “The History of North Mankato” and an article from the book that included excerpts from a February 1930 Free Press article.)
