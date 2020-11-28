NORTH MANKATO — A grand opening announcement for the region’s first television station made the front page of The Free Press on Nov. 29, 1960. The newspaper’s full page of stories about KEYC-TV included reports on the newly built studio building in North Mankato and the transmitter location near Lewisville.
Sixty years ago this month, staff members were preparing to host 20,000 visitors at the station’s studio and transmitter site.
One article described how curious members of the public had been inquiring about the only TV station between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They wanted to know how network programming arrived in Mankato and how was the transmitter able to send the signal out over 100 miles.
The open house to answers those questions was slated in early December. However, the public already had been able to sample the station’s offerings.
In early October, the 1960 World Series aired on KEYC, which at the time was an NBC affiliate, said Mitch Keegan, the station’s current multi-media news director.
Most residents from within a 100-mile region who’d already installed antennas to receive signals via KEYC were able to watch on black-and-white TV screens as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the New York Yankees. Some could view the broadcasts in color.
The Mankato station was the newest addition to The Forward Group’s family of television and radio stations in five Midwestern states.
Keegan said the station switched its affiliation to CBS sometime in 1961.
Today KEYC-TV is a dual-affiliated CBS and FOX station that serves southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
KEYC-TV and its sister station KMNF-LD — the virtual and VHF digital Channel 7 — are now owned by Gray Media Group.
KMNF-LD, a dual affiliated NBC and CW+ television station that serves southern Minnesota, signed on the air Oct. 28, 2019. Its call letters are a nod to KEYC’s early history, as the original call letters assigned to the station in 1957 were KMNF. The call letters were changed to KEYC-TV in the summer of 1958.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.