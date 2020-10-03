BLUE EARTH — At the eastern end of Blue Earth’s Riverside Cemetery you will find the Aling family’s tall monument. The name prominently carved on the west face of the obelisk, Margaret Bunn, offers no hints and makes no reference to what made her the talk of London society exactly two centuries ago.
Her king was George III, America’s president was John Adams, and Minnesota still belonged to France when Margaret (Somerville) Bunn was born near Glasgow, Scotland, in 1799. When she was 7 years old, her father, a baker, moved his business and family to West London. There — a scant two miles from the city’s teeming theater district — Bunn grew up. Her talent in “scenic studies was manifested very early in life,” in the words of her first biographer, Allen Fitzallen, in “Memoirs of Miss Somerville,” published in 1819. She was, it seems, destined to become an actress.
In 1815 she auditioned at one of London’s preeminent theaters, Drury Lane, but the teenager “was rejected as unequal to the character.”
In April 1816 she had a second audition before an audience that included the Romantic poet Lord Byron. In this instance she succeeded in offering “a most promising performance,” and shortly thereafter was introduced to the talented but tempestuous Edmund Kean, his era’s foremost Shakespearean actor. At their first meeting Kean “suggested the immediate production of a new tragedy…for the express purpose of introducing her to the public.” Thus, on May 9, 1816, she made her professional debut in the premier of a gothic tragedy, “Bertram.”
Imagine how, after her first meeting with Kean, the young actress went home that night knowing she had less than a month to learn lines for a role that had never been performed before, and then have the confidence to bring that role to life before 3,000 people!
She was, however, apparently up to the task: Her performance was “one of the most successful ever witnessed.” She may have been an ingénue by the calendar, but before she turned 17, (Somerville) Bunn was on her way as a featured actress in dark, heavy roles.
Despite this praise, Kean — not known as a generous actor — had attempted to sabotage her to keep the attention on himself. He “did not escape the charge of refusing the young actress fair play.” In other words, he adjusted his positioning on stage to stand a bit behind her, so he could face the audience directly and she had to turn away from them to address him.
She appeared in two more productions with Kean before her London career was interrupted by his pettiness. Standing only 5 feet 6 inches, Kean objected to performing with her because she was “too big and overtowering a woman for his figure.” Her biographer puts it more bluntly: “To be brief, Miss Somerville has a very fine figure, and the gentleman in question has not.”
Despite her obvious talent, by March 1817 (Somerville) Bunn found herself without a stage to call home in London. Sparked by the indignity she suffered, she joined the provincial touring circuit and took on a tireless schedule. In the eight weeks she spent at her first stop she learned a dozen leading parts, including main roles in three plays by Shakespeare (“Macbeth,” “The Winter’s Tale” and “The Merchant of Venice”). A local newspaper later reported “if she can possibly improve, she will stand in our estimation unrivalled.”
Following this success on her tour of greater England, she returned to Drury Lane — after Kean had fulfilled his obligations there — for the end of the 1817-18 season. But she understood her situation and asked to be released from her contract. Immediately thereafter she was offered an opportunity more vertical than lateral: She “became the leading star of the Theater-Royal, Covent Garden.”
Before she had entered her 20s, (Somerville) Bunn thus established herself as a proven commodity at two of the most exclusive playhouses in London. But at some point during her exile from Drury Lane, she met the stage manager, Alfred Bunn, whom she married in May 1817. Bunn may have been as difficult to work for as Kean was to work with — famously, in his case, actors were known to physically assault him or simply walk away from their contracts in response to his abuse.
While their union produced two daughters — the first born only two days after her mother had appeared at Covent Garden (where she was back at work less than a month later) — Margaret and Alfred soon drifted apart. While the exact circumstances are unclear, by the early 1820s other parties had infiltrated their marriage: The son of the Earl of Berkeley sought Margaret, and a young actress had caught Alfred’s eye. A notoriously lascivious libertine, William Berkeley was untroubled by pursuing married women. For his part, Alfred appears to have countenanced — if not facilitated — the affair. Gossip was abuzz that Bunn and Berkeley had come to a financial understanding in exchange for access to Margaret, with the corresponding effect of freeing Alfred to pursue his own extramarital interests. Whatever the case, by 1825 Margaret Bunn was openly living with Berkeley.
She continued to perform in London through much of the 1820s, but in roles of diminishing importance. By the time she turned 30, her stage career had come to an end. William Berkeley had moved on to a different paramour as well, but it appears Margaret and Alfred remained married — at least nominally — through all of this. Her entry in the 1886 Dictionary of National Biography refers to these episodes with characteristic British understatement: “Her married life was not fortunate, and led to much scandal. While still young she left the stage, not to return to it.” What is true is that, for the better part of a decade, she was — both for her stagecraft and her personal life — the most talked about actress in England.
Margaret Bunn’s life between her retirement from the stage and the mid-1870s is largely a mystery, but public records offer some insight into her later relationship with Alfred. Scotland’s census of 1841 reveals she had returned to the place of her birth, while England’s 1841 census tells us Alfred was still living in London. Both were designated the heads of their respective households.
Berkeley died in 1857; in his will he left Margaret the equivalent of roughly $310,000 in 2020 dollars and a future annual income of roughly $217,000. Alfred Bunn died in France in 1860. Margaret Bunn had moved back to London by 1871, where she was living in the exclusive Kensington area. Her occupation? “Annuitant” — one who lives in expectation of the annual infusion of cash from a bequest. When, in 1880, she appears for the only time in a U.S. census, her marital status was “widowed.”
What brought Bunn to America? Her elder daughter, with nine children, was widowed in 1869. Her second child, Helen Jane, married a man named Charles Aling — at the time the chief stenographer of the British parliament — and shortly thereafter they immigrated to Faribault County. Charles Aling bought a quarter section of land near Elmore in 1873 and built a sprawling farmhouse; two years later Helen Jane Aling’s youngest sister, mother and grandmother Bunn joined them in Faribault County.
Charles Aling’s desire to farm the land was ill-timed: He was met immediately by destructive grasshopper infestations and other unfavorable growing conditions. After facing these obstacles for several years in succession, he moved his family to Blue Earth in 1880, where he opened and operated a drugstore for roughly three decades.
Bunn spent the last seven years of her remarkable life in Faribault County. She died in Blue Earth in December 1882 at age 83.
How she filled her sunset years in Faribault County is open to speculation, but you have to wonder: What did her pioneer neighbors and friends know of her past? The 1905 Blue Earth Post obituary of her granddaughter, Helen Jane Aling, gives us a clue. It notes that Bunn “was a leading Shakespearean artist of London and probably would have been a leading star had she not, early in life, married Alfred Bunn.”
