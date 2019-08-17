The Free Press
A recent Legionnaires’ disease outbreak linked to a hotel in Atlanta stirs up memories of outbreaks in Mankato and Luverne about 25 years ago and in Hopkins three years ago.
Georgia health officials confirmed one death this summer from the type of pneumonia caused by the water-borne Legionella bacteria.
Humans contract the disease by inhaling mist from water sources containing the bacteria.
Two died in the 1995 outbreaks in the Mankato area, including Allan Rader, a 56-year-old truck driver from Mankato.
An elderly person’s death was traced to the Hopkins outbreak in September 2016.
The disease was dubbed Legionnaires’ in 1976, after an outbreak among attendees at an American Legion convention in a Philadelphia hotel.
Officials in 2016 told Minnesota Public Radio News that such outbreaks typically have a death rate of about 10 to 15 percent.
Twenty confirmed cases of the non-contagious disease were identified by the Minnesota Department of Health in Mankato in 1995.
Mankato and Luverne in southwest Minnesota actually both had unrelated outbreaks within weeks of each other that year.
The response in Mankato started when medical staff at the Immanuel-St. Joseph’s Hospital — now Mayo Clinic Health System — noticed an unusual number of apparent pneumonia cases for late July. Back then there was limited testing for something like Legionnaires’ disease, which can be thought of as a severe form of pneumonia.
The hospital’s chief administrative officer at the time of the outbreak was interviewed by The Free Press in 2016. Jerry Crest said it was a nurse who first noticed the irregularity.
Tests for common pneumonia were coming back negative, leading doctors to suspect another cause. By Aug. 2, 1995, pulmonary specialist Dr. Scott Sanders — who died in 2006 — contacted the state health department to alert them of a potential outbreak.
Dr. Richard Danila, now MDH’s epidemiology program manager, was at the time the organization’s AIDS epidemiologist. The department sent 10 or 11 people to Mankato for an “all hands on deck” operation to comb through medical records, interview discharged patients and investigate cooling towers — a frequent source for Legionnaires’ disease.
From these interviews and acts of detective work, Danila said in a 2016 interview that it quickly became apparent that all the people suspected of having the disease had either visited the hospital or lived nearby in the hilltop neighborhood.
All 22 cooling towers in the immediate area were then tested. Legionnaires’ disease is caused by a bacteria residing in stagnant water, so they felt fairly sure they’d find their source among the 22 towers.
Crest remembered thinking there was no way the hospital’s cooling tower was the source. They’d maintained it as much as any other place, he said. “Much to our surprise it was the cooling tower on the roof of the hospital that was the culprit.”
Although ironic, the idea of a health care facility being the cause of a health scare wasn’t that uncommon even in that year alone.
The similar outbreak in Luverne also originated from a hospital’s cooling tower.
“Sometimes they are associated with hospitals or medical centers because they’re large buildings to begin with that have cooling towers,” Danila said.
The offending cooling tower, as well as the others, were cleaned and treated during the investigation process. Doing so puts to rest any risk to the public, which is just one reason why Legionnaires’ didn’t seem to inspire the same fear stirred the year before by a meningitis outbreak in Mankato. One Mankato student died and at least eight others were infected the winter before Legionnaires’ hit the city.
Unlike meningitis, Legionnaires’ is not transferable from person to person. Still, to say concern wasn’t as strong as it was when the meningitis outbreak occurred doesn’t mean there wasn’t any anxiety.
During a 2016 interview, Kathy Sheran, the City Council president at the time of the outbreak, said it was a tense time for the city until the source was found.
“When you don’t know the source, it creates this vacuum of information out of which people fill in their worries and fears,” she said.
The meningitis outbreak might’ve even helped the community respond to the Legionnaires’ cases, Crest had said.
“In a way, it helped us in our reaction,” he said. “We knew about putting together a phone bank and set it up immediately — that was one of the small pieces of how you respond to this kind of thing.”
Cases of the disease have been on the rise in recent years in both Minnesota and the country. MDH has been reporting isolated instances statewide each year, similar to nationwide trends. Danila said increased testing could be the cause of the increase, although there’s speculation aging infrastructure and even climate change also play a part.
Whatever the reason, the increase in Legionnaires’ cases underlines the importance of frequent cooling tower maintenance. Mankato learned this through experience, Sheran said.
“For other businesses that had cooling towers, it raised their consciousness to the fact that you had to maintain those systems,” she said.
The hospital certainly put a larger focus on the cleaning processes in the outbreak’s aftermath, Crest said.
“I would say we did a lot of self-introspection looking at what we were doing,” he said. “We were our biggest critic.”
Cases aren’t limited to aging buildings. Danila said one case in another state stemmed from a cooling tower on a building that was just a couple of years old. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and national maintenance organizations specify how and how often the systems should be maintained, but even the best practices won’t always account for a random case popping up.
Both pulmonary specialists at Mankato’s hospital have since died, and so too have many of the people who were affected.
One thing that shouldn’t be lost after all these years is the institutional memory of what happened, Sheran said. More attention being brought to maintaining all cooling towers could be the one good thing to come out of this latest outbreak.
“The realization that this has happened makes everyone take a look at their own cooling towers,” she said.
