MANKATO — In 1964, then-Mankato State College became the third institution in Minnesota to use closed circuit television, following the University of Minnesota and Macalester College.
The four-year process began when the first equipment was purchased in 1960, including control room equipment and woolen material for the background drapes. In 1961 came monitors and mounting pedestals for television slides and motion picture units. In 1963 a control unit was purchased.
Purchases of cameras were saved until last to assure getting the latest models available. The three purchased consisted of two studio cameras and one on a multiple unit which projects slides and motion pictures into the system.
All the equipment was housed in the studios in the basement of the college’s Lincoln Library on the Valley campus.
The system transmitted to five classrooms in the administration building annex on the Valley campus and five classes in the English-Education building on the Highland campus.
The signal from the library studios was distributed by a cable installed and rented from Mankato TV Signal Company.
(Compiled for “Minnesota State University 150 Years: An Evolution of Education,” the publication used as the source for this piece.)
