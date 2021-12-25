A century ago, the hilly roads of Mankato naturally lent themselves to sledding. When a little speed and danger were added, young people were ready to participate.
Main Street Hill was the favorite. If a bobsled started at the top of the hill, riders could coast as far as the Milwaukee Road tracks behind the Saulpaugh Hotel, eight or nine blocks. It was said that when railroad tracks ran along Fourth Street, some sleds had carried riders under moving trains.
The city tried to control the sledding. As early as 1871 an ordinance prohibited sledding on city streets, alleys and sidewalks. But it apparently had little effect, considering the accidents reported in the paper.
A snow-covered hill, a cluster of kids and a big brother with a bobsled led to a calamity, according to one report.
The hill was Rock Street. At 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 1910, there were 16 children aboard the sled. Several of them were siblings of the driver, Ben Klugherz — the children of deputy sheriff Eli Klugherz.
Ben was nearly 18, and on a break from his job, when the children begged him for a ride on his bobsled, known as the biggest in the city.
The full sled sped down the Rock Street hill. A team of horses pulling a sled was coming up the hill. Both had their own sides of the street and at first, it appeared there would be no problem. However, between Third and Fourth streets, the horses swerved, perhaps pulled by ruts in the snow.
Klugherz was considered a skilled bobsled driver. Still, he could not avoid the team. The sled struck one of the horses and the animal then fell on one of the girls in the sled.
When the horse managed to stand, those assisting at the scene discovered the young girl was unconscious. She, along with the other injured youths were taken to a home close by, Ray Otto’s. A doctor was called.
Although Ben had been in the bobsled’s front, he escaped injury. His brother Hubert and sister Agnes were both unconscious. Another brother, Louis, was also injured. So was Laura Guenther, whose legs were caught between the sled and its whippletree mechanism.
Luckily, none of the youths suffered broken bones; although several were bruised or suffered cuts on their heads and faces.
Throughout the years, there had been other accidents similar to the Klugherz misadventure. A news report of a February 1893 accident on North Front Street echoes the Rock Street mishap. A bobsled, driven by Luis Kueble with seven riders, ran into a horse team and cutter, throwing the animals to the ground. All riders suffered bruises and cuts. One young woman was severely injured.
On Feb. 28, 1898, about 15 young men were walking up the Main Street Hill to go on another sled ride. They counted sleds coming down the hill. Thinking all had made the run, the youths stepped into the street. Unfortunately, there was one more sled and it hit the walkers. Wilbur Taylor’s leg was broken in the crash.
The out-of-control sled then hit a fire hydrant. The crash left Oscar Eihorn unconscious. John Hughes suffered a head gash.
That same night Hugo Koke had been sliding across the railroad tracks on Rock Street. When his foot hit a rail, Koke suffered a compound fracture in his ankle.
By the 1920s the public’s concern was such that it was suggested Mulberry Street be “protected” for sliding.
The city’s list of protected hills continually changed. In the 1930s it was Hickory Street and Thompson Street that were to be used for sledding. Sibley Mound came into use in 1932. The Courthouse hill and the courthouse lawn were popular from the late 1930s into the 1940s.
The days of bobsledding on city streets has passed; the prompt clearing of snow from streets has served as good prevention, not to mention all of the vehicle traffic today.
Children now use much smaller sliding equipment to travel down a snow-filled hill in Sibley Park, and tubing at Mount Kato has replaced the big bobsleds.
