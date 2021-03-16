When R.W. Dayton of Chicago, a field representative of the International Kiwanis clubs, visited Mankato in January 1920, it was with the intention of helping local business and professional men form a club here.
Nearly 200 cities in the U.S. already had clubs, and Dayton believed, “The time is ripe now for the business men of Mankato to form a Kiwanis club and cooperate for a bigger and better Mankato.”
Dayton was successful in his charge, and at its second meeting on Feb. 24, 1921, the club elected P.M. Ferguson as president, A. M. Snell at vice president, and W. A. Streator as treasurer.
They set meetings for noon Tuesdays at the Mitchell Café. At the time, Dayton claimed to have a membership of 100; this year, as the club celebrates its centennial, it has maintained an average membership of 100 throughout its history and meets at noon Mondays, currently via Zoom.
Women were granted membership in Kiwanis clubs in 1987. At the forefront of this effort was the Mankato Kiwanis Club, with members such as Claire Faust watching as the vote to admit women went from being virtually ignored in 1976 to eventual approval by Kiwanis International in 1987. Of the 21 current members of the Mankato club who have been president, seven are women.
Today the Mankato club's membership stands at about 60 percent male and 40 percent female. In addition, there is a Circle K Club at Minnesota State University, two Aktion Clubs and Service Learning Programs at the city’s high schools and middle schools.
Globally, there are more than 550,000 members in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.
The focus of the Mankato club has been consistent, though it sometimes takes different forms. In the past, for example, Kiwanis raised funds through Peanut Day sales and travelogues held at community auditoriums that brought world travelers to Mankato to share tales of adventure. A series of annual events lasted more than 25 years.
Today, while doing community projects that serve children of the community such as the Reading Oasis at Hoover Elementary School and its involvement in the Aktion Club Theatre, the Mankato Kiwanis Club is best known for bigger events.
Kiwanis Camp Patterson on Lake Washington, which has been providing a summertime getaway for young people since 1927, underwent heavy maintenance projects and updates during last year’s pandemic-canceled season. Cabins were repainted, new doors and windows installed and ramps replaced. Many other buildings were cleaned and upgraded. All of this in the midst of a capital campaign that plans to double the size of washrooms and increase by half the size of the dining hall beginning in the fall. This will make sure that new generations of “campers” can continue to gain memories at Camp Patterson.
Kiwanis Thunder of Drums, an annual drum and bugle corps competition at Minnesota State’s Blakeslee Field marks its 30th year, though it is unknown if this year’s show will take place. In Sibley Park, plans are underway for the 10th annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights, which has brought in more than 1.2 million visitors and 108 tons of food donations distributed throughout the region. The non-profit organizations that provide invaluable volunteers have received $432,000 in donations.
The Mankato Kiwanis Club will hold anniversary events throughout the year. For more information, visit: mankatokiwanis.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.