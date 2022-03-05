How do you make a broom?
You begin with broom corn, which is a type of sorghum, available in Oklahoma and the panhandle of Texas. The seeds need to be removed, the straw sorted into comparable lengths, and sometimes colored so that the fibers look similar. Hard maple handles need to be acquired — then you will have the components for a broom.
At least that is what the Backertz brothers used at the end of the 19th century and well into the 20th century at Mankato Broom Works.
R. G. (Rudolph G.) Bachertz learned broom making when he apprenticed in the trade at age 12. He worked with his brother C.M (Charles M.) Bachertz for over 30 years, and then for two decades on his own, in a broom factory on West Liberty Street.
A Free Press article from 1921 offered some details on the production of the company. Twenty tons of broom corn were used in a year at a cost of $60 to $300 per ton. About 150 dozen brooms were produced a month, although the Bachertzes had the machinery to produce 50 dozen brooms every day.
C.M. Bachertz had made a plea to local business in 1915, stating that most of the brooms they made were sold in surrounding towns, although their prices could compete with similar products. If more Mankato stores carried their product, he said, they could hire more men.
The highest priced, and most popular, broom was the house broom called “Little Daisy.” The Mankato Broom Works also produced a lower-grade house broom, warehouse brooms, whisk brooms, toy brooms, and a heavy broom for use in blacksmith shops and barns that mixed rattan fiber with the broom corn. Brooms sold for $65 per thousand.
R.G. Bachertz was interviewed by The Free Press in 1946, two years before his retirement. He was 70 years old, but still making brooms. The “Little Daisy” was still the factory’s most popular broom, selling for $1.50 each.
Working by himself, he could make two dozen brooms an hour. Broom corn could now be purchased locally, although prices were rising, and maple handles were harder to find. He had made brooms for 58 years, he said, working six days a week, Sunday through Friday, as he was a Seventh Day Adventist.
“Making brooms is my vocation, my hobby, and my recreation,” he said.
