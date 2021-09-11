Do you remember renting roller skates, going round and round while music blared, romantically skating under a flickering disco ball? Or maybe your memories are hanging on the rail along the wall, gingerly stepping out into traffic and almost running into one of those good skaters who could dance on their skates and even go backward? Or were you one of those skilled skaters?
There has been an assortment of roller rinks in the county over the years. Mapleton had a roller rink as early as 1888 in what became the Opera House. Later people skated at the American Legion Hall until Carl’s Roller Rink opened in 1951, using the Heather Curling Club building when the ice was off the rink. A Masonite floor was laid over the sand base for the curling ice. A 1956 advertisement declared it: “The largest rink in this territory.”
There was skating at the Armory by the 1920s. Admission was 10 cents and skates rented for 25 cents. The Imperial Recreation Center on East Walnut with a roller rink, billiards and bowling seemed to be the place to go in the ‘50s. A promotional piece extolled roller skating as “healthful, fun for young and old.” There well may have been other roller rinks in the county, but these are the names recalled by skaters of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
The last rink in the area was Skatin’ World, opened in 1975 on Apache Boulevard (now Adams Street), operated by the Yenish family. The rink was 77 by 165 feet, and used urethane flooring, which eliminated any seams to jostle skaters. However, it made wooden wheels a little more difficult to maneuver.
The owners publicized skating as “good, clean, healthy fun for our children,” in contrast to the Armory crowd, whose skaters were described as “rink rats” with duck tails, engineer boots, unfiltered Camels and foul language. Skatin’ World had rules on dress and behavior: no smoking, gum or liquor allowed in the building.
By 1980, the rink had two turntables that played Top 40 records, but no hard rock because parents didn’t care for it. There was a Pro Shop with skates and accessories for sale, a game room, concessions, a service department, skating lessons and a Skating Club. The Mankato Roller Skating Club’s Skaters competed in competitions much like figure skating on wheels with jumps and spins. Several skaters from the club participated in national rollerskating competitions.
The winter schedule for 1984, for example, listed times and interests for all ages. Sundays were family skates. Later that evening was Adult Roller Hockey. Monday was Christian Music Night, Wednesday Funk Music Night. Ladies Slim and Trim was Wednesday mornings with preschoolers skating for free with mom. Adult Skating, 18 or older, was after 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, and Saturday Morning was “kiddies,” with parents skating for free. The rink could also be rented for special events such as birthday parties and fundraisers.
Skatin’ World closed in May 1995. River Hills Mall had been built, and real estate taxes in the area rose. Roller blading, or in-line skating, was becomes more popular and could be enjoyed without a specific location or time. A new enterprise for the Yenish family was growing, and Pet Expo expanded into the building.
There were several teasers in January 2020 that RollerWorld was planning to open a roller rink somewhere near Mankato!
