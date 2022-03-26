Covering the visit of Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife, Raisa, to Minnesota in June 1990 was without a doubt the biggest single event I have ever covered as a reporter.
Hundreds of journalists — TV, radio, newspapers — from around the world came to Minnesota to observe the man who turned out to be one of the most consequential leaders of what was then the Soviet Union.
The logistics of what was basically a seven-hour layover were amazing, and herding the massive group of reporters was a job unto itself. John Cross, the amazing Free Press photographer, and myself were able to get credentials — it was extremely organized and security was like nothing either of us had experienced. We had to get clearance well ahead — a lot of paperwork to fill out.
The media horde was gathered at the old Metrodome in Minneapolis early in the morning well before his arrival. He was coming off a three-day summit with then-President George H.W. Bush in Washington. Gorbachev wasn’t just the leader of the Soviet Union, but it was a rare visit to this country by our longstanding Cold War enemy. And he wasn’t just another dour, wart-faced Soviet leader to whom Americans and the rest of the West were accustomed to.
He had a very charismatic personality, and he seemed to be actually intent on transforming his country, completely changing the generations-long dynamic of U.S.-Soviet relations. In short, it was just exciting. The sense of a fresh new day in the world.
So he was basically treated like a rock star when he came here.
As I remember, John and I were given a choice of where on the itinerary we wanted to be, and we picked the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul. The itinerary was the result of weeks of planning. Gorbachev would arrive in Minneapolis, have a dinner of walleye and veal at the mansion with Gov. Rudy Perpich and other state political and business honchos, then visit a family in South Minneapolis and a farm not too far from the Twin Cities.
We could only pick one site because having that horde follow the Gorbachevs all day would have been just unmanageable. They bused us over to the Governor’s Mansion — we had to check in on the bus and show IDs — all very tightly controlled. We were assigned an area across Summit Avenue to hang out with a huge group of reporters separated with snow fencing from a throng of people gathered well ahead of their arrival.
For a day in early June, it was bitterly cold and overcast. The motorcade of dark, bulky Russian limos that had been flown over finally arrived, and the crowd went bonkers as the Gorbachevs, Perpiches and dignitaries went in to eat. And we cooled our heels.
They had port-a-potties set up for us media folks. After a while, I afforded myself an opportunity to use one. As I opened the door, a German shepherd held on short leash by a grim-looking security agent lunged at me, barking furiously. I retreated into my protective shelter and peeked out to be sure the coast was clear before returning my place. That was a pretty vivid memory.
It wasn’t all sunshine and roses, it should be noted. While we were waiting, I took the opportunity to talk to protesters — literally over the fence. There were a variety of people with signs espousing various causes — people from Afghanistan, the Baltic countries — which were still under Soviet control and, interestingly, a group of Ukrainian-Americans. I wrote a separate story on them for the paper. They were pretty polite, as I recall.
Finally, the Gorbachevs emerged from the mansion’s front door, smiling and waving to the crowd. It was like those old clips you see of how people greeted the Beatles. Gorbachev was supposed to hop in his limo and head to the next stop, but as he often did, he crossed up his security detail and headed for the crowd. We reporters followed, shouting questions, but the security detail kept us at bay — I remember one guy's trench coat flapping, revealing an Uzi underneath.
The Gorbachevs really seemed to bask in the adulation of the crowd. Then they were off to the next stop. It went pretty quickly, considering the weeks of buildup. They even changed a lot of highway signs along his route to bilingual. Crazy.
In retrospect, I suppose the Gorbachev visit represented a very narrow window of hope in U.S.-Russian relations. There were a lot of promises, a lot of words said that day that signaled a better day. And it was exciting to think about. But it faded fast. He did set in motion the breakup of the Soviet Union, but leaders have subsequently returned to the old ways, until now we have Vladimir Putin who is trying to put the empire back together.
So I do remember that day fondly, but the memories are kind of wistful now.
Before and after that visit, we had more groups of Russians coming through the Mankato area than I had ever seen. I covered agriculture along with state politics, and we had groups coming in looking at ADM, Green Giant, turkey farms, the former Waseca farm campus. Everything. It was the first time in my life I got to know and talk with actual Russians — people I had never known but grown up fearing. That was valuable.
